*Hamburg, January 25, 2018:* Ringing the bell at the opening and closing of a trading day is a long-standing tradition at NASDAQ. Entrepreneurs like Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg have already rung the bell at NASDAQ in the course of important company milestones. The gamigo group is delighted to be part of this tradition. To celebrate the placement of gamigo's corporate bonds, CEO Remco Westermann and CFO Paul Echt, as well as Jonas Hellberg from the Investment Bank Pareto, opened the trading day with the bell-stroke. "The reason why we decided to be listed with our corporate bonds at NASDAQ Stockholm is due to the well-educated investor base for gaming companies in Scandinavia. The listing gives us the ability to raise capital in an efficient way to move fast on our growth path. Furthermore, the listing on a regulated market provides more transparency for investors due to high reporting standards and serves as a quality label for gamigo." says Paul Echt, CFO of the gamigo group. The gamigo AG has issued a senior secured bond of EUR 32,000,000 on 11 October 2018 within a total framework amount of EUR 50,000,000, primarily on the Swedish and continental European bond market. The bonds with ISIN SE0011614445 carry a floating interest rate of EURIBOR 3m + 7.75 % per annum (a EURIBOR floor at 0.00 % applies) and mature on 11 October 2022. *About gamigo AG:* Since its foundation in 2000, gamigo has developed into one of the leading publishers of online and mobile games in Europe and North America. In total, the gamigo group employs more than 350 employees at its headquarter in Hamburg and branches in Berlin, Münster, Darmstadt, Cologne (Germany), Redwood City, Austin, Chicago (USA), Warsaw (Poland), Istanbul (Turkey), and Seoul (South-Korea). The company's core portfolio includes successful gaming titles such as ArcheAge, Trove, Ironsight, Aura Kingdom, Rift, Desert Operations, Fiesta Online, Echo of Soul - Phoenix and Last Chaos. gamigo grows via organic growth as well as through acquisitions and has made over 20 acquisitions since 2013, including games, media and technology companies as well as individual game assets. The media companies adspree and Mediakraft are part of the platform strategy and provide B2B services to third parties.

