Strategic Management Opportunity Corporation (SMPP). Announces Reverse Split of Its Common Stock and Slash of Its Authorized Shares

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2019 / Strategic Management Opportunity Corporation (OTC PINK: SMPP), a Nevada Corporation trading on the Pink Sheets, announced today that the board of directors and CEO, Peter Zompa voted to reduce the authorized shares from its former 5 billion shares to 500 Million, and that a reverse split of 5000 to 1 had been completed. "These corporate structural changes enable the company to conduct business and hopefully gives some confidence to the markets going forward as we try to build a valuable company ", says Zompa.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although SMPP, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, SMPP, Inc. is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the company's ability to meet the conditions necessary to, among other matters, obtain a public listing on a major national exchange.

