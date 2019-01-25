The global PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors market is expected to post a CAGR of over 19% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

Globally, the prevalence of cancer has seen a significant rise in recent years, and the global oncology therapeutics market has witnessed the approval of various novel therapies. The gap between the demand and supply of these therapies has resulted in a substantial unmet need, which has created an opportunity for vendors to conduct a study on drugs such as PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors. With an increase in cases of cancer, various companies are researching on developing novel PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors to capture the vast unmet need, and the market has witnessed the approval of these drugs in recent years. The increasing approvals of these inhibitors for the treatment of various cancer indications are expected to capture the huge unmet need, which is expected to add significant value to the global PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the strong pipeline will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors market: Strong Pipeline

The global PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market witnesses the presence of various large pharmaceutical players with novel therapies in the pipeline for the treatment of various types of cancer. The superior efficacy of approved PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors has led to various companies stepping forward to research more advanced therapies to treat multiple cancer indications. As a result, the pipeline of these inhibitors is increasing, with highly promising therapies in the late stages of clinical trials. The approved treatments such as OPDIVO, KEYTRUDA, and IMFINZI are also being studied in clinical trials for multiple cancer indications, owing to their high efficacy in blocking PD-1 and PD-L1 signaling pathway for cancer cells. Thus, with such benefits, the market is expected to showcase a positive outlook during the forecast period.

"Apart from the strong pipeline, the proven efficacy of PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors, reimbursement programs, and special drug designations are some major aspects that are expected to contribute largely to the growth of the global PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors market, during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors market by application (solid tumors, blood-related tumors) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, ROW).

The North American region led the market in 2018 with a market share close to 52%, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. However, during the forecast period, the European region is expected to register the highest incremental growth, followed by ROW.

