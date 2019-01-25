The global metabolomics market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of close to 12% during the period 2019-2023.

In early disease diagnosis, therapy monitoring, and understanding the pathogenesis of different diseases, metabolomics has demonstrated significant potential. It has become an essential tool for the early diagnosis of diseases such as osteoarthritis, diabetes, and cancer as well. To evaluate metabolomic differences in blood samples of patients, instruments such as gas chromatography-mass spectrometry are being adopted by researchers. The growth of the global metabolomics market is likely to have a positive impact on the healthcare industry owing to these factors.

As per Technavio, the increasing application of metabolomics will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global metabolomics market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global metabolomics market: Increasing application of metabolomics

The researchers are adopting metabolomic technologies for quick and efficient metabolomic analysis owing to the rapid advances in the prediction, detection, understanding, and monitoring of human diseases allowed by the use of these technologies. To study peroxisome proliferator-activated receptors (PPARs) in diabetes, obesity, and cancer, professionals have been using metabolomic technologies. This is because PPARs hormone receptors play a significant role in regulating the metabolism as well as the metabolic pathways involving fatty-acid oxidation and lipid metabolism.

"Researchers are investigating metabolome coverage in human breast cancer tissues to undertake metabolic profiling. The derived metabolomic results can be used to classify breast cancer based on tumor biology. They also allow the identification of new prognostic and predictive markers and the discovery of new targets for future therapeutic interventions. The increasing applications of metabolomics offer researchers insights into human health and these are necessary to understand chronic diseases," says a seniorresearch analyst at Technavio.

Global metabolomics market: Segmentation analysis

This metabolomics market analysis report segments the market by application (biomarker and drug discovery, nutrigenomics, and toxicology testing) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

The biomarker and drug discovery segment held the largest metabolomics market share in 2018, accounting for over 45% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

North America led the market in 2018 with more than 40% of the market share, followed by Europe and Asia respectively. North America is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

