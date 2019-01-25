Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) today announced that Alistair Copeland has joined the firm's Recruitment Processes and Outsourcing (RPO) Professional Search business as vice president of information technology (IT) services. He will be based in Dublin.

Mr. Copeland joins Korn Ferry from an international executive search firm where he was a managing director and chief operating officer. Prior to that, he was an executive at Progress Software Corporation.

"Alistair has developed an industry reputation for his integrity and focus on customer success," said Bill Sebra, president and global operating executive of Professional Search, Korn Ferry. "He is a trusted advisor and business builder and we look forward to the significant impact he will have on our clients and firm."

Mr. Copeland graduated from the Queen's University Belfast with a bachelor's degree in computer science.

