sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 25.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

94,29 Euro		+0,98
+1,05 %
WKN: 870747 ISIN: US5949181045 Ticker-Symbol: MSF 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
94,27
94,28
14:35
94,25
94,43
14:35
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY54,92+0,70 %
MICROSOFT CORPORATION94,29+1,05 %