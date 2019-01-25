Denmark-based EG to Combine with Eclipse, a DXC Technology Company

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC), the world's leading independent, end-to-end IT services company, today announced its intent to acquire the service business of EG A/S, one of the leading integrators of Microsoft Dynamics 365 in the Nordic region. The combination of EG with the existing DXC Eclipse business will extend DXC's position as a leading global systems integrator for Microsoft Dynamics.

The acquisition of EG's service division includes its Microsoft Dynamics, Infor M3 and SAP practices, which will be integrated into DXC Eclipse and DXC's SAP practice. Financial terms were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in DXC's fiscal fourth quarter ending March 31, 2019.

"The combination of EG with DXC Eclipse will extend DXC's leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 systems integrator, greatly enhancing our ability to address client needs in the Nordic region and globally," said Mike Lawrie, DXC's chairman, president and chief executive officer. "This also represents a significant investment for DXC in the Nordics, which is recognized as one of the most digitally capable areas in the world."

About EG

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, EG's service business was founded in 1977 and today is among the strongest Microsoft Dynamics partners, with best-of-breed consultants who possess deep industry domain knowledge. The unit has approximately 570 employees across the Nordic region, including Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and Poland.

"In DXC Technology, we have found a strategic partner with significant global capabilities that will benefit EG's customers as they embark on their digital transformation journeys," said Mikkel Bardram, CEO, EG A/S. "In addition, EG's employees will have an opportunity to contribute to the growth of DXC's Microsoft Dynamics practice."

EG offers mid-market and enterprise customers some 4,000 in total implementation and advisory services focused on ERP and CRM solutions, primarily within the retail, process, manufacturing and construction industries.

Acquisition of EG Service Strengthen DXC's Nordic Footprint and Microsoft Capabilities

"The acquisition of EG's service division will significantly enhance DXC's Microsoft and SAP practices in the Nordic region," said Joergen Jakobsen, vice president, Northern Europe, DXC Technology. "DXC will gain a strong, skilled workforce and a solid customer base which will further extend DXC's position as a leading IT-service provider in the Nordics."

"The acquisition of EG Services will enhance our ability to address the digital transformation needs in the Nordic region and add significant value to DXC Eclipse's global business," said Paul Timmins, global leader of DXC's Eclipse Microsoft Practice. "It allows DXC to build upon our cloud-first business with software, services, systems integration and cloud offerings.

"This acquisition of DXC is one more step to keep delivering value and innovation to customers, that expect the highest array of solutions and expertise to deliver their digital transformation journey. This particular acquisition on the Microsoft Dynamics area hoists another area of value and proficiency to DXC, reinforcing their position as one of the leading global system integrators in Western Europe," said Nuno Duarte, vice president sales, Marketing and Operations, in Microsoft Western Europe.

About DXC Eclipse

DXC Eclipse is a leading global Microsoft Gold Partner delivering Microsoft Dynamics 365, ERP, CRM, business process, analytics, and collaboration solutions on premise and in the cloud. With a single, global team of Microsoft consultants, DXC Eclipse has helped over 1,700 customers achieve successful digital transformation projects using the full suite of Microsoft technologies and applications. DXC Eclipse operates across a large geographic span in the Pacific (Australia, New Zealand and Fiji) and in North America (U.S. and Canada).

About DXC Technology

As the world's leading independent, end-to-end IT services company, DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) leads digital transformations for clients by modernizing and integrating their mainstream IT, and by deploying digital solutions at scale to produce better business outcomes. The company's technology independence, global talent, and extensive partner network enable 6,000 private and public-sector clients in 70 countries to thrive on change. DXC is a recognized leader in corporate responsibility. For more information, visit dxc.technology and explore THRIVE, DXC's digital destination for changemakers and innovators.

