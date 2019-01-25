At the request of Unibap AB, Unibap AB equity rights will be traded on First North as from January 28, 2019. Security name: UNIBAP TO1 ---------------------------- Short name: UNIBAP TO1 ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011984822 ---------------------------- Orderbook ID: 168036 ---------------------------- Terms: The subscription price for shares is determined by the volume weighted - average price of the company's share on First North between October 21, 2019 and November 1, 2019, with an applied discount of 25 percent. The subscription price, however, is at least 20,0 SEK and at most 30,0 SEK. 1 warrant gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Unibap AB. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr November 4, 2019 - November 15, 2019 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last November 13, 2019 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold on 08-503 015 50.