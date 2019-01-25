The Chinese module maker said the result was certified by the Photovoltaic and Wind Power Systems Quality Test Center at the Chinese Academy of Sciences. The record, Jinko said, is thanks to its high quality n-type wafers, selective doping technology and advanced fine-line printing.Chinese solar panel maker JinkoSolar says it has achieved 24.2% efficiency for a large-area n-type TOPCon monocrystalline silicon cell, and that the result has been confirmed by the Photovoltaic and Wind Power Systems Quality Test Center at the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS). The manufacturer said the cell is based ...

