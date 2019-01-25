Vestas Wind Systems A/S: New 99 MW order reinforces Vestas' leading position in Russia's growing wind energy industry

Hamburg, 25 January 2019

Vestas has secured an order for a 99 MW wind project from a joint venture between Rusnano and Fortum. Located in the Rostov region, the project will comprise 26 V126-3.45 MW turbines delivered in 3.8 MW Power Optimised Mode.

The order is Vestas' third order from its framework agreement with Rusnano and Fortum to supply wind energy solutions for projects in Russia. Following the recently installed 50 MW wind project in Ulyanovsk and the 198 MW order awarded to Vestas in December 2018, the project in the Rostov region will increase Vestas' footprint in the country to a total capacity of almost 350 MW.

As part of the project, Vestas and its partners will create local jobs and expand the Russian wind energy industry through its strong local manufacturing and supply capacity, including blade and tower factories as well as a nacelle assembly line.

"This order once again underlines our market leadership in the Russian wind market and shows how we, together with our local partners, continue to strengthen the renewable energy sector in the world's fourth largest electricity market", says Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern & Central Europe.

The contract includes supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines. Turbine delivery and installation is expected to start in the third quarter of 2019.

