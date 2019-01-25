Edison Investment Research - Investment Companies - Fidelity China Special Situations: Fidelity China Special Situations (FCSS) had a challenging year in 2018, heavily influenced by the correction in Chinese equities that was longer and deeper than in other major stock markets. However, the trust's longer-term returns have been strong, with an impressive 14.0% annualised NAV total return over five years, which is well ahead of its benchmark MSCI China index, as well as the MSCI World and FTSE All-Share indices. The market fall created compelling opportunities for manager Dale Nicholls, who added to holdings in high-quality companies that were trading at historically low valuations. The manager is optimistic about the long-term outlook, but he anticipates that volatility may persist and cut net market gearing from c 23% to c 18% in December 2018, mainly via index hedges.ISIN: GB00B62Z3C74

