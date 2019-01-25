Vostok New Ventures Ltd.: Vostok New Ventures announces that it is about to sell all its shares in Avito for a cash consideration of approx. USD 540 million

Stockholm, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Vostok New Ventures Ltd. ("Vostok New Ventures" or the "Company") today announces that it is engaged in a process to potentially sell its holdings in Avito AB ("Avito") to NC Europe Holdings B.V. (Naspers Russia Classifieds) for a total consideration of USD 540 million (mln), equivalent of SEK 4,842 mln1. The potential transaction implies a total equity valuation of Avito of approx. USD 4,000 mln. The transaction is in the final stage with only formalities remaining and is expected to be announced within the next few hours. If realized, the transaction will close imminently.

For Vostok New Ventures, the potential transaction would result in gross proceeds of USD 540 mln or approx. SEK 57.3 per SDR.

The potential transaction would result in a negative impact of approx. -3.9% on Vostok New Ventures Net Asset Value ("NAV") compared to the reported NAV as per September 30, 2018. The NAV per share following the potential transaction is expected to be approx. USD 10.4 per SDR or SEK 92.9 per SDR, of which 66.3% will represent cash and cash equivalents.

1 Based on a USD/SEK exchange rate of 8.9686.





