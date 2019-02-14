Vostok New Ventures Ltd.: Bulletin from the Special General Meeting in Vostok New Ventures Ltd

Stockholm, Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



At the meeting, the shareholders considered a number of items, and among other things the following resolutions were passed.

- The Special General Meeting resolved to effect a subdivision of shares (share split) and a mandatory share redemption procedure for all shareholders. The share split entails the subdivision of each outstanding common share in the Company with a par value of USD 0.32 per share into two shares: one common share with a par value of USD 0.24 and one redemption share with a par value of USD 0.08. The mandatory share redemption procedure entails redemption of all issued and outstanding redemption shares for cash consideration in the amount of SEK 25 per share. An information brochure describing the split and mandatory redemption program has been made available at the Company's website (www.vostoknewventures.com/investor-relations/).

- The Special General Meeting resolved to amend the Company's Bye-Laws so as to allow for general meetings to be held in Hamilton, Bermuda, where the Company has its registered office, or at any other location where the Company's shares or other financial instruments issued by or on behalf of the Company are listed for trading.

For further information please contact:

Björn von Sivers, Investor Relations, Tel +46 8 545 015 50

Vostok New Ventures Ltd, formerly Vostok Nafta Investment Ltd, is an investment company with the business concept of using experience, expertise and a widespread network to identify and invest in assets with considerable potential for value appreciation. The company has a special focus on online marketplaces and businesses with strong network effects. The Swedish Depository Receipts.

