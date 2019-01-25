Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue XSTO Issuer: Vostok New Ventures Ltd, LEI: 549300AO9GBHGX75HB20 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: AB VNV SDB SE0007278965 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by Vostok New Ventures Ltd on January 25 at 16.00 CET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous The opening auction starts at 16.20 CET followed by continuous trading from: trading from 16.30 CET, January 25, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related GB00BG5X4251, GB00BG5X1687, GB00BG5X1794 instruments: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------- Contact Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 60 00 details: Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 60 00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Financial Supervisory Authority for XSTO has been notified Nasdaq Stockholm AB