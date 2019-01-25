BLOCK72 US, LLC: Leading Blockchain Consulting Company Block72 Announces Major Partnership with BitMax.io, the World Leading 3rd-Generation Digital Asset Trading Platform

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2019 / Block72, consulting arm of renowned blockchain investments funds GBIC and FBG Capital, has officially announced their partnership with BitMax.io (BTMX.com), a leading third-generation digital asset trading platform. With a clear vision to build a multi-layered blockchain ecosystem, the two highly regarded blockchain startups will achieve a higher level of synergy through this new cooperation. The partnership, furthermore, represents an unparalleled opportunity for other promising blockchain and cryptocurrency startups seeking long-term strategic support.

What is Block72?

Block72 is a joint venture by GBIC and FBG Capital. The two venture capital funds have a well-developed portfolio of investments in the blockchain space and their success has allowed them to build a solid reputation in the industry. Their support has led to the success of many ICOs and enabled development of countless technical projects. In an effort to provide their services to a demanding blockchain startup scene, FBG Capital and GBIC launched Block72.

Block72 provides specialized consultancy services to blockchain projects. The team has rich experience in marketing, public relations, and community growth and has helped countless projects secure capital and build engaged communities which serve as the core of their respective decentralized ecosystems. Block72 has offices around the globe providing a large network that continues to grow, not only within blockchain but the tech sector as a whole.

What is BitMax.io?

BitMax.io (BTMX.com) is a third-generation innovative digital asset trading platform that provides a broad range of products and services to retail and institutional clients worldwide. Founded by a group of Wall Street veterans, BitMax.io relentlessly focuses platform transparency, reliability, and high quality of client services and trade execution. Since its initial launch in August 2018, BitMax.io has steadily moved up the ranks in the highly competitive exchange space with its client-centric focus and continued innovation. It has grown to a user base of 70,000 and provides almost 60 active trading pairs with new listings currently under review.

Moreover, different from any previous transaction-mining exchanges, BitMax.io developed a unique token mechanism based on its deep experience with traditional finance and introduced an industry-first combination of "transaction-mining" and "reverse-mining". Within the first 24-hour post launch, the trading volume on BitMax.io reached approximately 1.4 billion USD. BitMax.io has been expanding its network and token trading pairs to include a substantial number of industry leaders and provide its users with very liquid secondary market for trading.

BitMax.io has been recognized as an industry leader when it comes to building out strong global exposure for listing partners from zero. As the platform's primary objective is to list only top-tier cryptocurrency projects, its solid reputation has been proved to bring additional benefits to the listing partners, including Lambda, LTO Network, Covalent Protocol, and CVN. With the co-branding efforts between BitMax.io and those primary listing projects, the projects have seen a increasing broad-based exposures for them on top-tier media outlets such as Nasdaq, China Daily, CCN, Use The Bitcoin, NewsBTC, and AMB Crypto; their brand awareness is enhanced not only in specific region such Asia or the US, but also across multiple regions globally. The gaps among American, European and Asian projects have been existing for a long time. However, BitMax.io, leading innovator of the industry, and its strategic relationship global partners, are working towards narrowing down such gaps.

A Mutually Beneficial Partnership

The industry leading experience of both BitMax.io and Block72 founders represents a very desirable asset in the blockchain industry. Block72's global presence provides reach and access to a vast audience, while BitMax.io's well-recognized global network and brand adds tremendous value to its impressive listing portfolio. Two institutions will collectively leverage their multi-channel resources to distinguish themselves as industry leaders and empower blockchain projects to utilize their services. This partnership unlocks significant potentials for both BitMax.io and Block72, hence leading to the development of new important resource in the blockchain space.

