Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

goetzpartners securities Limited Evotec AG (EVT-DE): Partnered asset for NASH moves into Phase II 25-Jan-2019 / 15:11 GMT/BST *Free to access research and investor meetings in a post-MiFID2 world.* *This research report is intended for use only by persons who qualify as professional investors or eligible counterparties (institutional investors) in the applicable jurisdiction, and not by any private individuals or other persons who qualify as retail clients.* *Published to the market and investors on 25th January 2019 @ 7.30am (GMT).* *Evotec AG (EVT-DE): Partnered asset for NASH moves into Phase II* *Recommendation: OUTPERFORM* *Target Price: EUR25.00* *Current Price: EUR20.38 (CoB on 24th January 2019) * *KEY TAKEAWAY* Evotec announced that one of its co-owned pipeline assets, Second Genome's SGM-1019, discovered based on microbiome science and in development for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis ("NASH"), has entered Phase II development, triggering a $2m milestone payment to Evotec. NASH represents a large and rapidly growing market opportunity and has been an active area of pharma R&D and consolidation in the past few years. Similarly, a dysfunctional microbiome - the collection of micro-organisms that live in the human body, most of which are benign bacteria that reside in the gut - has been implicated in a host of diseases. Overall, this is another example of a partnered project within Evotec's innovative portfolio that includes >100 projects and whose value increases as they progress through development, leading to a growing revenue stream. We reiterate and maintain both our OUTPERFORM recommendation and EUR25 target price. *NASH is becoming a global epidemic, fuelled by the rise in obesity and diabetes* NASH is an advanced type of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease ("NAFLD"), characterised by the accumulation of fat in the liver for no apparent reason, causing liver inflammation, cirrhosis and cancer. Fuelled by the increase in obesity, it is poised to become the leading cause of end-stage liver disease and liver transplantation in the US within the next few years. The prevalence is estimated at >10% and there is currently no approved treatment. The race is now on to develop the first successful treatment, with frontrunners including large companies such as Gilead, AstraZeneca and Allergan. The latter made headlines in 2016 when it acquired Tobira for up to $1.7bn - representing a 1,800% premium - to get hold of two clinical-stage compounds for NASH and as such increase its chances of tapping into a market expected to exceed $20bn by 2025E. *The microbiome has become an active field of pharmaceutical research* The human body contains roughly as many microbial as human cells, most of which reside in the gut, but also in many other areas of the body. It has become clear that most of the microbes in our body supply essential, beneficial functions, such as in the breakdown and absorption of food and protection against pathogenic bacteria, and further influence functions such as sleep, mood, inflammation, skin health and even neurological conditions such as Parkinson's disease. It has therefore become an active area of research and companies such as Second Genome have been building and developing microbiome drug discovery platforms to develop novel therapies targeting a range of diseases. *SGM-1019 one of >100 co-owned pipeline projects driving future value* While the $2m milestone received from Second Genome may appear modest in isolation, it is important to note that it is one of over 100 projects that Evotec is working on in collaboration with partners. Collectively, this large portfolio increases in value as time goes by and the projects move forward, triggering larger success-based milestones and, in the future, potential royalties on sales. This is captured in the EVT Innovate business, which accounts for nearly 30% of our EUR25 fair value for Evotec. It also reflects Evotec's participation in the most innovative fields in drug discovery and the role it plays in helping companies develop viable drug candidates that move into late-stage clinical trials. Kind regards, Brigitte de Lima | Analyst goetzpartners Healthcare Research Team | Research Team goetzpartners securities Limited The Stanley Building, 7 Pancras Square, London, N1C 4AG, England, UK. T +44 (0) 203 859 7725 | brigitte.delima@goetzpartners.com / healthcareresearch@goetzpartners.com www.goetzpartnerssecurities.com [1] goetzpartners securities LinkedIn page [2] Registered in England No. 04684144. Managing Directors: Dr Stephan Goetz, Martin Brunninger and Ulrich Kinzel. *goetzpartners securities Limited - Team Members* Equity Research Analysts - Martin Brunninger, Brigitte de Lima, Chris Redhead, Martin Piehlmeier and Kieron Banerjee. Sales / Marketing - Erland Sternby. Corporate Finance - Ulrich Kinzel, Wolf Dornbusch and Youchen Xin. Corporate Access and IR - Tanya Tracey and Bettina Ellinghorst. Compliance - Paul W. Dunne. Click here [3] to see our privacy policy. GPSL has a formal client relationship with Evotec AG. GPSL publishes and distributes "Investment" Research and "Corporate Sponsored" Research. Our Corporate Sponsored Research and investor meetings (e.g. NDRs, 1 to 1 meetings) are free to access and attend and is not classified as an inducement in a post-MiFID2 world, this is because the issuer is paying GPSL. GPSL does not offer any execution or market making services. This is a marketing communication as defined by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA"). The information herein is considered to be an acceptable minor non-monetary benefit as defined under FCA COBS 2.3A19(5). In accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation ("GDPR [4]") - if you would like to be removed / unsubscribed from our CRM (also please note that you are free to contact GPSL at any time in the future to have your e-mail subscription amended), please e-mail: researchproduction@goetzpartners.com About GPSL [1]: goetzpartners securities Limited is a member of the goetzpartners group, and a leading pan European investment bank and research company. We bring together a wide range of expertise, insights and innovations to advance the interests of our clients around the world. The fast-changing environment brings challenges for businesses and investors. Research innovation, digital transformation and disruptive business ideas reshuffle the corporate world at a relentless pace. Our sector knowledge and our global footprint bring together corporate intelligence and a deep understanding of the industry with a wide network of top decision makers. These collective insights help our clients to stay at the leading edge of change. This research report is intended for use only by persons who qualify as professional investors or eligible counterparties (institutional investors) in the applicable jurisdiction, and not by any private individuals or other persons who qualify as retail clients. This communication (including any attachments) from goetzpartners securities Limited ("GPSL") is confidential and may contain information which is proprietary, privileged or otherwise legally protected against unauthorised use or disclosure. If you receive this communication in error or are not the intended recipient of this communication, please delete and destroy all copies in your possession, notify the sender that you have received this communication, and note that any review or dissemination of, or the taking of any action in reliance on this communication is expressly prohibited. GPSL shall not be liable for the improper or incomplete transmission of the information contained in this communication nor for any delay in its receipt or damage to your system. GPSL does not guarantee that the integrity of this communication has been maintained nor that this communication is free of viruses, interceptions or interference and makes no warranties in relation to these matters. This is not an offer or a solicitation to buy or sell securities or investment products, or an official confirmation. GPSL record electronic and phone communications in accordance with FCA and MiFID2 regulations, they will be monitored for regulatory and training purposes. GPSL [5] is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority of the United Kingdom (Firm Reference Number: 225563). Click on the following link for the GPSL MiFID2 Investor Guidance Notice [6] GPSL Equity Research publications are available on the following aggregators and via news distribution circuits (For Institutional Use Only): AlphaMetry [7], AlphaSense, Bloomberg (GOET), Capital IQ, EQS, FACTSET, ResearchFN [8], Research Tree [9], RNS Reach, Sentieo [10] and Thomson Reuters. Please copy the below link and paste it into your browser for the full pdf version of the equity research report: https://gp.bluematrix.com/sellside/EmailDocViewer?encrypt=3d26aee8-24f0-44a8-b 15f-ed2ce01c6e5b&mime=pdf&co=gp&id=paul.dunne@goetzpartners.com&source=library View [11] *Free to access research and investor meetings in a post-MiFID2 world.* *This research report is intended for use only by persons who qualify as professional investors or eligible counterparties (institutional investors) in the applicable jurisdiction, and not by any private individuals or other persons who qualify as retail clients.* Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 769773 25-Jan-2019 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=750ca54579c5d5447638f7f35718f4d1&application_id=769773&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4e235136b3fff70f6e9b300faf1356df&application_id=769773&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 25, 2019 10:11 ET (15:11 GMT)