Domestic developers Avaada Power and Adani lead the way with each bidding for half the capacity available, after the state distribution company raised the maximum tariff and extended the bid deadline.From pv magazine India. A hike in the maximum tariff and a deadline extension paid dividends for Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), whose 1 GW solar tender ended up almost 100% oversubscribed. Seven developers submitted bids for 1.9 GW of capacity, comprising 500 MW pitches from Avaada Power and Adani, 300 MW bids by ReNew Power and Acme, a 150 MW move from Tata, ...

