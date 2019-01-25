Gaming Innovation Group Powers Hard Rock's Online Sportsbook Launch in Jew Jersey

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Hard Rock Online Gaming today announced the online launch of sports betting in New Jersey at HardRockSports.com and HardRockCasino.com. with land-based betting, on property in Atlantic City, due to arrive soon to complete the omni-channel offering.

With the introduction of the sportsbook, Hard Rock further solidifies its position as the most exciting place to play, win and earn rewards in New Jersey. Residents of and visitors to New Jersey can now place bets on football, basketball, baseball, hockey, college sports, soccer and more online at HardRockSports.com and soon on their mobile devices via the Hard Rock Casino iOS and Android apps.

"The launch of the Sportsbook at HardRockSports.com is another milestone on our journey to become the most innovative and comprehensive online gaming service for Players in the State of New Jersey," said Kresimir Spajic, SVP Online Gaming at Hard Rock International. "Sports are integral to New Jersey culture and HardRockSports.com provides fans with the best platform to bet upon their favorite teams and sporting events."

"We are delighted to have reached another achievement in our partnership with Hard Rock," said Robin Reed, CEO of GiG. "Hard Rock has global recognition, unparalleled reach and the same high ambitions as us. We look forward to continuing to support Hard Rock's growth in New Jersey and expansion around the world."

Sports fans can now find their favorite teams and events at HardRockSports.com and bet across live sports action 24/7. Residents of, and visitors to, New Jersey can place their bets with HardRock and enjoy a $100 risk free bet on HardRockSports.com .

About Gaming Innovation Group

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. is a technology company providing products and services throughout the entire value chain in the iGaming industry. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To open up iGaming and make it fair and fun for all'. Through its ecosystem of products and services, it is connecting operators, suppliers and users, to create the best iGaming experiences in the world. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is listed in the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GiG. www.gig.com

About Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

Set on 17 acres, with the legendary Atlantic City Boardwalk as its backdrop, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City is New Jersey's go-to entertainment destination, boasting 2,200 slots, 120 table games, more than 20 first-class restaurants and lounges, and world-class entertainment, including Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, the beachside Sound Waves and the Howie Mandel Comedy Club. The hotel also features the iconic Hard Rock Cafe, overlooking the Atlantic City Boardwalk, showcasing a brand new elevated menu and state-of-the-art stage, allowing for an amplified level of service and entertainment. Along with an endless array of upscale amenities, including world-class shopping and the brand's signature full-service Rock Spa and Salon, featuring 31 treatment rooms, the new, music-inspired property offers lavish guest rooms and suites, with stunning views of the city and Atlantic Ocean. From family vacations and business trips to weddings, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City offers an unparalleled experience. Each of the hotel's guest rooms and suites radiates a contemporary style, including Hard Rock's signature The Sound of Your Stay music amenity program, which allows guests to set the mood with complimentary vinyl records or jam out on a Fender guitar in the privacy of their own room. Hotel guests can enjoy high speed, property-wide Wi-Fi, 24 Hour In-Room Dining, towel and chair service at Hard Rock Beach or at the indoor pool, and 24 Hour Access to Body Rock fitness. For more information and to book your stay, please visit hardrockhotelatlanticcity.com.

About Hard Rock International

With venues in 74 countries, including 185 cafes, 27 hotels and 12 casinos, Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia, which is displayed at its locations around the globe. Hard Rock is also known for its collectible fashion and music-related merchandise, Hard Rock Live performance venues and an award-winning website. HRI owns the global trademark for all Hard Rock brands. The company owns, operates and franchises Cafes in iconic cities including London, New York, San Francisco, Sydney and Dubai. HRI also owns, licenses and/or manages hotel/casino properties worldwide. Destinations include the company's two most successful Hotel and Casino properties in Tampa and Hollywood, FL., both owned and operated by HRI parent company The Seminole Tribe of Florida, as well as other exciting locations including Atlantic City, Bali, Cancun, Daytona Beach, Ibiza, Orlando, Shenzhen and San Diego. Upcoming new Hard Rock Cafe locations include, Maldives, Manila, Malaga, Georgetown, Fortaleza, Rosario and Chengdu. New Hard Rock Hotel, Casino or Hotel & Casino projects include Berlin, Budapest, DesaruCoast, Dublin, London, Los Cabos, Madrid, Maldives, New York City, Ottawa, Sacramento, Dalian and Haikou in China. In 2018, Hard Rock International was recognized as a Forbes Magazine Top Employer for Women and Land Operator of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com.

About HardRockCasino.com

Hard Rock Online Gaming launched HardRockCasino.com in June 2018 in conjunction with Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City, New Jersey's go-to entertainment destination. HardRockCasino.com offers an unparalleled online gaming experience for New Jersey residents and visitors with more than 350 playable slot machines, table games, including live dealer Blackjack and Roulette, and more through the Hard Rock Social Casino iOS and Android apps. Along with their favorite casino games, guests can enjoy premium, innovative features exclusive to Hard Rock Online Gaming, including the Wheel of Rock system that awards players for leveling up on their loyalty of play, and Rock Coins to earn legendary rewards redeemable online and at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. For more information, please visitwww.HardRockCasino.com

