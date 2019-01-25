Cegid, a major player providing management solutions in the fields of Payroll Services, Human Resources, Accounting, Finance, Taxation and Retail, was named an expert for the third year in a row in the Nucleus Research Value Matrix for Talent Management.

In this report, Nucleus evaluated talent management solution providers according to the functionality and usability of their products. The purpose of this research is to inform clients about the effectiveness of the solutions and the opportunities that may be available to them in the coming years, based on the investment made by the publishers.

Cegid's talent management solution includes: talent acquisition and integration; performance management; career planning; compensation administration; learning and development; and administrative management of human resources database.

"The current challenge for human resources is to switch from the top-down approach, which involves performance evaluations and planning, to a bottom-up model, in which each employee is evaluated as a person on an ongoing basis. Leaders benefit increasingly from the talent management solutions, providing managers and employees with a comprehensive and an ongoing overview of talent in the workplace," saidTrevor White, analyst at Nucleus Research

"This acknowledgment, which comes at a time when companies are increasingly finding that their technology can be a competitive advantage in recruiting and keeping employees, is a real driving force for Cegid. Reinventing employee engagement to attract and retain top talents is one of our primary goals.", states Marc-André Nataf, Cegid General Manager in North America

About Cegid:

Cegid is a major player providing management solutions in the fields of Accounting, Finance, Taxation, Payroll Services, Human Resources and Retail. Drawing on its experience as a leader in SaaS management solutions, Cegid assists in the digitization of companies and public organizations. Cegid combines a forward-looking and pragmatic vision of business, and the mastery of new technologies in order to bring innovation with a purpose. All carried out in accordance with the law. Cegid has made a long-term commitment to its clients.

In a rapidly evolving world, Cegid opens more possibilities and allows each business to increase its added value.

It employs 2,400 people and sells its solutions in 75 countries. In 2017, Cegid's turnover was €332 million. Pascal Houillon is the General Manager since March 2017.

For more information: www.cegid.com http://jobs.cegid.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190125005326/en/

Contacts:

Press:

Marc André Nataf

(514) 287-1561

mnataf@cegid.com