HMS Group (HMSG) HMS Group: MAR Notifications 25-Jan-2019 / 19:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "HMS Group") Moscow, Russia January 25, 2019 HMS Group MAR Notifications HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC (LSE: HMSG) announces today that on 24 January 2019 its major shareholder H.M.S. Technologies Limited transferred 2,000,000 (two million) ordinary shares in HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC (the "Company") comprising 1.7070 percent of the total number of shares in its share capital to JSC HMS Holding, the subsidiary undertaking of H.M.S. Technologies Limited, in the form of the shareholder's asset contribution for nil consideration. This transaction was completed as part of the ongoing restructuring of the core shareholders' shareholding in the Company and does not lead to any change in their effective interest in the Company. Further details of this transaction are available here: http://grouphms.com/upload/disclosure_of_information/MAR_notification_HMS_Hold ing_2019-01.pdf [1] http://grouphms.com/upload/disclosure_of_information/MAR_notification_HMST_201 9-01.pdf [2] Contacts: Alexander Rybin, Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: rybin@hms.ru Inna Kelekhsaeva, Deputy Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: kelekhsaeva@hms.ru About HMS Group HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as the provider of flow control solutions and related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS has a listing on the London Stock Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (LSE: HMSG). http://ar2017.grouphms.com [3] Press Release Information Accuracy Disclaimer Information published in press releases was accurate at the time of publication but may be superseded by subsequent releases or other information. ISIN: US40425X4079 Category Code: POS TIDM: HMSG LEI Code: 254900DDFETNLASV8M53 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 7258 EQS News ID: 769625 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=fe39eb55ee1e23e57659863ba3c85291&application_id=769625&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=07a5e2fdf4e639c56dadadcf9b2ba187&application_id=769625&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9297f3483a0e6e31c5aa048874bd4629&application_id=769625&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

