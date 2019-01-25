Regulatory News:

Amplitude Surgical (Paris:AMPLI) (ISIN: FR0012789667, Ticker: AMPLI, PEA-PME eligible), a leading French player on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics, today updates its 2018-19 financial information calendar.

Event Dates * New dates* 2018-19 Q1 Sales Thursday November 22, 2018 Friday February 1, 2019 2018-19 H1 Sales Thursday February 21, 2019 2018-19 H1 Results Wednesday March 27, 2019 2018-19 Q3 Sales Thursday April 25, 2019 2018-19 Full-Year Sales Thursday July 25, 2019 2018-19 Full-Year Results Wednesday October 23, 2019 2019-20 Q1 Sales Thursday November 21, 2019

* Subject to modification. Press releases are published after market closes.

Next financial press release: S1 2018-19 sales, on Friday February 1, 2019, after market.

About Amplitude Surgical

Founded in 1997 in Valence, France, Amplitude Surgical is a leading French player on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics. Amplitude Surgical develops and markets high-end products for orthopedic surgery covering the main disorders affecting the hip, knee and extremities, and notably foot and ankle surgery. Amplitude Surgical develops, in close collaboration with surgeons, numerous high value-added innovations in order to best meet the needs of patients, surgeons and healthcare facilities. A leading player in France, Amplitude Surgical is developing abroad through its subsidiaries and a network of exclusive distributors and agents distributing its products in more than 30 countries. Amplitude Surgical operates on the lower-limb market through the intermediary of its Novastep subsidiaries in France and the United States. At June 30, 2018, Amplitude Surgical had a workforce of 428 employees and recorded sales of over 100 million euros.

Contacts:

Amplitude Surgical

Philippe Garcia

CFO

finances@amplitude-surgical.com

+33 (0)4 75 41 87 41

NewCap

Investor Relations

Julie Coulot

amplitude@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 20 40

NewCap

Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau

amplitude@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 98 55