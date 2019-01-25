FUTUREN: Number of shares and voting rights as at December 31, 2018



Listing market: NYSE Euronext Paris - Compartment B - ISIN code: FR0011284991

Date Number of shares Number of voting rights December 31, 2018 277,776,587 279,716,898



About FUTUREN

FUTUREN is a group active in the field of wind energy, present throughout the entire wind value chain. The Group develops, builds and owns wind farms in four countries: France, Germany, Morocco and Italy. In total, the Group manages 648 MW for its own account and for third parties.



CONTACT

Elodie Fiorini

Group Chief Financial Officer Tél: +33 (0)4 42 906 596

e.fiorini@futuren-group.com



French Société anonyme (public limited company with Board of Directors) with a share capital of €27,777,658.70

Registered office: Cœur Défense - 100, esplanade du Général de Gaulle - 92932 Paris La Défense - France

Administrative address: Europarc de Pichaury - Bât. B9 - 1330, avenue JRGG de la Lauzière - BP 80199 - 13795 Aix-en-Provence Cedex 3 - France

Tel: +33 (0)4 42 904 904 - Fax: +33 (0)4 42 904 905 - www.futuren-group.com

The stock is listed on the compartment B of Euronext Paris, symbol: FTRN.

