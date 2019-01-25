SV Advisory Group: With 2019 Starting, Check Out These Market Predictions for 2019

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2019 / As growth in the markets decelerates, there are quite a few challenges to tackle in 2019 as other geo political events start to unfold in the later part of the year. There are definitely uncertainties within the stock market, and earnings will continue to decelerate particularly in corporate America and in Europe. It seems as if the markets allowed for this and it will not be a surprise when companies like Apple and FedEx come out and say that the international marketplace has slowed. There would not be an aggressive reaction to some companies as many have already seen this coming. An interesting fact is that liquidity was rather poor in the Q4 segment due to a variety of reasons causing an overreaction which spooked many markets. Now we have seen some return to normalcy because traders are in control now. Moreover, we see many entrepreneurs talking about issues pertaining to the stock market and how entrepreneurs and investors can work through this time. With 2018 being a thing in the past, it's time for entrepreneurs to keep their focus on the next trends that will be taking their place in 2019. As everyone knows, markets are unpredictable in nature.

Sure, we may not be certain of what's to come in 2019 but we could certainly make some solid predictions by looking at what some leading individuals have to say about their industry.

Online Businesses Will Become Video Based Businesses

The year 2018 was the year in which online businesses were popping up left and right. Ecommerce has really taken off in recent years.

Adam Linkenauger who scales social media presences for 8-9 figure businesses predicts that online businesses that focus on their online video presence will thrive most in 2019.

"Online Business is becoming video business. If you aren't already leveraging video as your main tool to connect with your target audience, it's now or never. Those who use video in 2019 will thrive, those who don't, well, won't."

Paid Advertising will perhaps also become more expensive which means that there will be a need to become a little more creative with the way some choose to advertise as it will require larger budgets.

Rock Ullah, who is one of the worlds most viewed basketball trainers predicts that businesses solely relying on paid advertising will fall victim to not having an organic game plan to nurture audience and lower lead cost.

Rudy Mawer who is the founder of ROI Machines which is a business that focuses on digital advertising has a similar opinion. He too believes that paid advertising costs will skyrocket.

"I predict in 2019 FB ad and other advertising platform costs will continue to rise, meaning on the companies with dialed in systems and funnels can survive and thrive.

I believe Instagram ads will continue to stay strong and be a great option in 2019.

For Ecomm, I think Amazon will continue to grow at a rapid rate and probably acquire another major company like Wholefoods that will help them dominate further.

For marketing in general, I think personal response and higher ticket is going to lead in 2019, with 200% increases in ad cost pushing out the lower ticket and small margin businesses. It's time to adapt or suffer."

Influencer Marketing Will Be in High Demand

Richard Buettner made his prediction on marketing as well. He touched up on the topic of influencer marketing. An era in which celebrities were the highest in demand faces for products and services has come close to an end. Now businesses are looking to hire more online influencers for the role of becoming a face for their brand.

"Social media is one of the best tools to build brand awareness, create buzz and show the vision of your company. What started out with email marketing in the 90's evolved into a whole new industry utilizing the power of the internet. The biggest challenge with a market of many fancy videos, trailers and promises is to under promise and over deliver.

Marketing is all about communication and knowing your audience. I predict the boom of the micro-influencers and their importance in our marketplace. While a few years ago only celebrities and huge influencers dominated the online world, now everyone is a possible Influencer for a group of 500-5000 people.

Affiliate marketing will get a huge boost through this new wave of micro influencers."

Facebook May No Longer Be the Alpha in Online Advertising

Brodie Kern who coaches several individuals to reach their financial goals and has opened several six figure businesses himself predicts that Facebook will stop being profitable in 2019 for many people. In comparison to the amount of people that profited 2018.

"Especially those who have neglected to invest time and energy in building their personal brand.

As ad inventory continues to shrink on Facebook, the offers that worked at lower ad costs will get priced out and stop working at the higher ad costs.

If you aren't building a brand while running ads, long term profits may be impossible due to the changes coming in 2019."

Mike Zimov who is the founder of unsubscribe agency predicts that data will become stronger and more spot on.

"In 2019, the data is going to get even stronger. The AI behind tracking pixels will get beefier and advertisers will harness the technology more than ever before. So, while Facebook doesn't need to listen to your conversation (right now), most apps will push the boundary in 2019. The flight to quality link clicks will further erode the line of personal anonymity."

Public Relations Will Transform Companies and Personal Brands

Ulyses Osuna founder and CEO of Influencer Press. Makes the prediction that as great as paid advertising is, one of the most powerful forms of generating credibility and organic buzz/awareness of your brand.

"Public Relations will transform from articles to becoming a face of a company. More than ever do you need to be a personal brand - because it won't matter where you go, you'll always take that with you. Put you need to put faces in your business. Which is why Samuel Madera becoming the face of our PR work."

Healthcare Markets Will See an Increase in Strange Demands

Sunniva Holt who is a best-selling author and life/business mindset strategist predicts that the cannabis markets will continue to boom considering the amount of money it has been generating in locations where cannabis has become legal. She also predicts that genetic editing will also become a large focus in the healthcare industry.

"Cannabis is going to be another big disrupter, I believe. With pot legalization becoming the norm in Western countries like the US and Canada, and cannabis startups exploding in popularity on both the recreational and medical sides, this is a sector to look out for. In Canada alone, pot legalization created an $8 billion industry overnight.

Companies that focus on genetic editing will begin to dominate the markets as scientists develop better research into disease prevention and potentially even the ability to mitigate cancer. The basis of genetic editing is identifying and correcting or replacing DNA in the body that brings on disease. This process is being strategized and perfected in laboratories around the world, and once it becomes popularized, it's going to have massive ramifications in the healthcare sectors."

Even Oral Care will be seeing some more demands. Demands such as at home oral care products have been rising in the past 2 years.

Josh Foresold predicts the following about oral care: "The oral care trend that we will see in 2019 will be the increased reliance on technology for self-care and at-home treatments. These new innovations will allow consumers to save on dental care and take control of their overall oral health. Consumers want products that can bring them a healthy oral environment without the artificial ingredients, so we'll see a push in consumption of natural products."

Fitness Markets and Predictions For 2019

Speaking of health, it's probably worth speaking about the fitness market. Several entrepreneurs need to be aware of the trends currently taking place in the health and wellness market.

Brian Nabavi predicts that 2019 is one of the best years for health care businesses to focus on online diet plans and even workout plans. As there is a rise on different diet trends, individuals are constantly looking for meal plans that relate to their desired diet trend.

As for workouts Sam Bakhtiar predicts that in 2019 it will be the year for group training and HIIT boutiques studios. With individuals seeking more intense trainings but needing the help of motivation, group trainings will become more and more popular.

Larry Nolan see's all these diet trends skyrocketing sales supplements such as fat burners and carb blockers. With the trend of Keto taking place so many individuals are trying to find new ways to avoid eating carbohydrates and maximize weight loss.

Finance Market and Impacts From Tax Issues

Finance based businesses are certainly going to be going through some drastic changes. Especially tax season comes around the corner.

Micah Fraim who is a well-known CPA for eCommerce and online businesses claims that tax businesses will increasingly become consulting businesses in 2019. At least for the ones that survive.

With the recent tax reform, tax return preparation for those with simpler situations became even simpler. This is pushing more individuals to self-preparing returns and is hurting firms like H&R Block.

"The flip side is the code became even more complicated and nuanced for those with businesses and more complex tax situations. This creates tremendous risk and opportunity for those individuals. And the correct strategy varies significantly from person to person. This requires CPAs to be true consultants to their clients, not simply tax preparers.

Those who adapt and adopt this consultative approach will flourish. Those selling their accounting services as a commodity will fail."

Even in the solar market, homeowners may need to implement solar power if they choose to do so a little sooner in order to obtain some government help.

Bill Murphy predicts that it's the last year of the federal Solar tax credit. My guess is the market doubles. Homeowners stand to lose out on 30% paid for the government if they wait.

Speaking of homeowners, the markets are very volatile. Though this year the amount of first time homebuyers will also skyrocket and we according to Thomas Wos, the world will be seeing a large number of millennials buying their first homes this year. Mortgages will not get cheaper and that's another thing home buyers need to be aware of.

Steve Griggs closes out the home predictions with "the world continuing to be a crazy place people will continue into 2019 and beyond to create a safe place in there backyards to relax and unwind and feel like on vacation without leaving. Research has shown investment in good designed landscape and increase a home's value by 20 percent."

2019 is underway and market trends will pop up again and again. Demands will change. So if you're a part of any of the markets mentioned be sure to ride the wave of opportunities that this year brings before you.

