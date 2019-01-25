WISeKey International Holding SA / WISeKey and Integral Petroleum Announce Strategic Partnership for the Caspian Region . Processed and transmitted by West Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Davos, January 25, 2019 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN), a leading global cybersecurity, Blockchain and IoT company, announced today the signing of a partnership agreement with Geneva based commodities trading and logistics house Integral Petroleum, active primarily in the Caspian region, to deploy WISeKey's Cybersecurity Vertical Platform to develop PKI, IoT and Blockchain common projects within the region.

This collaboration enables financial institutions, corporations, regulators and local governments in the region to use cutting-edge technologies based on enterprise PKI and Blockchain solutions from WISeKey and its global network of Trusted Ecosystems of partners.

Additionally, the partnership includes the deployment of WISeCoin in the Caspian region. Powered by WISeKey Semiconductors and secured by WISeKey Root of Trust ("RoT") and Public Key Infrastructure ("PKI"), WISeCoin offers connected objects the ability to identify and authenticate each other, initiate and then complete secure transactions.

Each connected object is equipped with WISeKey's Secure Element consisting of a tamper resistant silicon chip, part of its VaultIC family. The state-of-the-art secure microcontroller, which can be easily integrated in any object by the manufacturer, is offered as a provisioning service to transfer the burden of device personalization to WISeKey's secure Personalization Center. It is a next-generation technology designed from the ground up to be the data and value transfer layer for the Machine Economy.

Along with its energy resources, the economic, cultural and ethnic ties of the Caspian Region extend well into Eastern Europe and Asia, making it a real regional hub. WISeKey, in collaboration with Integral Petroleum will create a gold-backed Caspian Coin, which will be rapidly followed by a Compliance Token and settlement for computing power provided on demand as a commodity.

"We are happy to collaborate with Integral Petroleum in developing PKI, IoT and Blockchain solutions for the Caspian Region. Our common goal is to create growth opportunities for start-up companies in the Caspian Region using algorithmically balanced ecosystems of trading and investment platforms," said Carlos Moreno, VP Corporate Alliances and Partnership of WISeKey.

"Integral Petroleum SA is implementing several digital projects, mostly connected to our core business of trading and logistics. We expect that the partnership with WISeKey, a well-established leader of digital innovations will lead to a successful implementation of these projects," said Murat Seitnepesov, CEO of Integral Petroleum.



About Integral Petroleum



Integral Petroleum is a trading and logistics company established in 2008 in Geneva, Switzerland, and active primarily on the markets of Caspian Region, the Caucasus and Central Asia.

In 2015 Integral Petroleum became one of the largest exporters and logistics providers for crude oil and petroleum products originating from Caspian Region. The company is also trading other commodities and also provides multimodal logistics services.

Integral Petroleum SA member of World Economic Forum and active in digital innovations projects.

About WISeKey

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey Microprocessors Secures the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com (http://www.wisekey.com/).

