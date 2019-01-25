Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2019) - As an update to the press release issued by Must Capital Inc. (TSXV: MUST) (formerly Intrinsic4D Inc.) (the "Company") on January 9, 2019, the Company has received approval of the NEX trading board of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") for the change of the Company's name to Must Capital Inc. and the consolidation of the Company's common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common share for every twenty-five (25) pre-consolidation common shares (the "Consolidation"). The Company's common shares will begin trading under the new name on the TSXV on a post-consolidated basis at market open on Tuesday, January 29, 2019. The Company will trade under the new symbol of "MUST" on the TSXV. It is expected that the Consolidation will reduce the number of outstanding common shares from 101,899,668 common shares to approximately 4,075,987 post-consolidation common shares on a non-diluted basis.

The number outstanding and exercise price of all of the Company's currently outstanding convertible securities will also be adjusted to give effect to the Consolidation.

No further action on the part of the shareholders will be required in order for the Board of Directors of the Company to implement the Consolidation. Letters of transmittal describing the process by which registered shareholders may obtain new certificates representing their consolidated common shares were mailed to registered shareholders with the materials for the special meeting of shareholders that was held on January 8, 2019. Common shares held in uncertificated form by non-registered shareholders through brokerage accounts will be converted at the consolidation ratio through each shareholder's brokerage account. Non-registered shareholders should consult with their broker for further information.

For further information contact:

Must Capital Inc.

Michele (Mike) Marrandino

President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone #: (604) 722-5225

