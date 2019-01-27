It was the fourth week in 2019 and the fourth week up. On Friday the ATX closed 3 Points under 3000, the German DAX has also his 11.000 Level back. Remember: In December both Indices crashed on the same day under their important levels. Highlight in week 4 was the start of direct market plus. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX up 0,35% to 2.997,81 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at 9,18%. Up to now there were 11 days with a positive and 7 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 0% away, from the low 9,18%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2019 is Friday with 1,73%, the weakest is Monday with -0,18%. These are the best-performers this week: Semperit 8,77% in front of Porr 6,14% and Lenzing 4,76%. And the following stocks performed worst: Valneva -4,72% in front ...

