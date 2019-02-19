First Ever London Sake Week Launches This Week

LONDON, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Restaurants across London promote sake from February 22 - March 3

Exports of Japanese sake to the UK in 2018 valued at GBP 2.27 million *- The highest among European countries

Get ready to toast 2,000 years of Japanese tradition and culture this month with the exciting launch of the first ever London Sake Week. Building on the growing popularity of sake in the UK, restaurants across the capital are inviting Londoners to challenge their perceptions of sake and discover the richness, craftsmanship and unique qualities of Japan's famed rice-based tipple. London Sake Week activities will run from Friday 22nd February to Sunday 3rd March.

Over the past few years, new brands of premium sake arriving in the UK have opened the door to a new world for wine and food lovers, with leading sommeliers driving the revival by pairing sake with classic British dishes, as well as Japanese sushi. More than 500 restaurants in London now offer sake on their menu, many of them non-Japanese.

The initiative is being led by the Japan Food Product Overseas Promotion Center (JFOODO), established by the Government of Japan, which is working in partnership with over 40 restaurants to give diners the chance to experience premium sake brands with a range of brilliant food pairings as part of London Sake Week.

The full list of participating restaurants where diners can enjoy specially curated food matches with a complimentary glass of sake can be found at https://foodandsake.com/london/news/p00001408/. Participating venues include SUSHISAMBA, La Fromagerie, and Chick 'n' Sours.

Exports of Japanese sake to the UK have seen remarkable growth. Latest figures released show that last year (2018) 297.8 kL* of sake were exported to the UK. Additionally, with new premium brands appearing in the UK and the opening of several UK-based sake breweries new to the liquor scene, consumers are catching on to the great potential of sake and food matching.

Launching London Sake Week, Hiroki Oizumi, Director-General for JFOODO, said: "In Japan, we have a saying 'sake and food never fight'. Those who have woken up to the versatility of sake have learned that it has unique attributes that, when taken with food, amplify the flavours of both and reveal the hidden depths in the sake.

"Following in the footsteps of crafts gins and beer, Japanese sake is perfectly positioned to capture demand for new flavours and experiences. We hope that throughout London Sake Week, Londoners will experience for themselves the incredible depth of flavour that you find in sake, and, of course, appreciate the craftsmanship of great sake brewers."

JFOODO launched its first multi-media marketing campaign in the UK earlier last year, aiming to transform the way sake is served and enjoyed. While there is a good range of sake available in the UK, Japanese breweries and producers want to gain more visibility, as well as challenge perceptions around sake.

For further details and suggestions for food pairings, go to www.foodandsake.com

*according to 2018 preliminary figures released by the National Tax Agency, Japan

