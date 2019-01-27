Vienna Airport: Vienna Airport continued breaking records in 2018. The threshold of 27 million passengers was surpassed at Vienna Airport in 2018 for the very first time. On balance, the Flughafen Wien Group registered more than 34 million passengers, comprising a year-on-year increase of 11.3%. The outlook for 2019 is once again optimistic, with the Flughafen Wien Group expecting passenger growth of 8-10% as well as increases in revenue, EBITDA and a 10% rise in the net earnings. Passenger volume at the Vienna Airport site is expected to increase by about 10% in 2019. "2018 was once again a records year at Vienna Airport, with more than 27 million passengers. The main growth drivers at Vienna Airport were in particular Austrian Airlines followed by Laudamotion and the easyJet ...

