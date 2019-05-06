The property marks the second Hyatt branded hotel in Austria and the fourth Andaz property in Europe

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) announced today that Andaz Vienna Am Belvedere opened on 30 April 2019, marking the Andaz brand's entry into Austria. Located in the new Quartier Belvedere, the property is the fourth Andaz branded hotel in Europe, joining Andaz London Liverpool Street, Andaz Amsterdam Prinsengracht and the recently opened Andaz Munich Schwabinger Tor.

Launched in 2007 and designed to stimulate the senses through distinctively local experiences, the Andaz brand continues to grow with intent across the world. Andaz Vienna Am Belvedere is inspired by Austria's grand historic personality and the man behind the iconic Belvedere Palace, Prince Eugene of Savoy. Showcasing contemporary art and design, the hotel will offer every guest a unique experience by immersing them into the local Viennese culture.

"We are thrilled to welcome curious travelers to our hotel and to this beautiful city, known for its high quality of life, imperial palaces and exceptional art," said Gözde Eren, general manager of Andaz Vienna Am Belvedere. "The property offers a new type of luxury accommodation for guests who seek to satiate their curiosity, delivering unforgettable, immersive Austrian experiences that allow you to feel like a local."

The hotel's location offers easy access to historical landmarks, including the Belvedere Palace and the Botanical Gardens. Only a short walk away from Vienna's main train station, guests can create their own unique adventures by exploring the new city district Quartier Belvedere and its peaceful green surroundings.

Design

Renowned architect Renzo Piano and interior designers Claudio Carbone and Gabriel Kacerovsky collaborated on the project, which incorporates the art and design of Austria's capital city throughout the hotel. They also drew inspiration from Prince Eugene of Savoy, one of the leading developers and art collectors of his time. As a result, Viennese art and a twist on local culture are found throughout the property, from the decorations in each guestroom to the dishes served in the restaurant.

The hotel is comprised of two separate buildings connected by interwoven bridges, sharing a spacious lobby lounge on the ground floor. Integrating exquisite design, irresistible cuisine and spectacular art, Andaz Vienna Am Belvedere immerses guests in the history and allure of Vienna.

Guestrooms

The hotel offers 303 luxurious, urban guestrooms, including 44 suites. Continuing with inspiration from Prince Eugene of Savoy, each guestroom includes creative modern interiors, with an infusion of local and artistic details. The floor-to-ceiling windows in each room ensure that guests can enjoy the stunning views of Quartier Belvedere in the city center or the nearby Belvedere Palace, historically known as the summer residence of Prince Eugene and is now a popular tourist attraction for art aficionados. Each guestroom was designed with sustainability practices in mind, using less plastic and replacing it with more environmentally friendly materials like leather and paper. The bathroom amenities are provided by Saint Charles Pharmacy, high quality products developed from the teachings of traditional European medicine.

Drinking and Dining

Eugen21, a contemporary Austrian tavern, combines classic and modern cuisine. A variety of past and present traditions provide guests with an insight into how Prince Eugene would live and dine, with a 21st century twist. The cocktail menu perfectly combines an Austrian-European wine list and traditional cocktails and beers with consciously sourced ingredients.

Inspired by the Northern Lights,Andaz Vienna Am Belvedere's rooftop bar Aurora features an exceptional Scandinavian-inspired cocktail menu with delicious bar snacks. Located on the 16th floor, the Nordic designed bar offers stunning views of Vienna which guests can enjoy while snuggling next to the open fire pit or listening to DJs late into the evening.

Cyclist is the perfect meet-up location for health-conscious guests, locals looking for a relaxing urban space or for those on the go. The eatery offers sandwiches, salads and hearty dishes perfectly complemented by a variety of specialty coffees such as Viennese Melange, all with the option to carry on your way out of the hotel. Like many touches throughout the hotel, Cyclist focuses on regionalism and sustainability in packaging and products. As such, Cyclist serves a single estate coffee bean specially made for the eatery from the micro-roasting coffee maker Röstwerkstatt.

Social Spaces

Andaz Vienna Am Belvedere is home to three creative studios, each filled with natural daylight, perfect for small intimate occasions. Additionally, the hotel is home to a spectacular 7,588 square foot (705 square meter) ballroom with a modern lighting system that can project various color options onto the ceiling. There is also 2,604 square feet (242 square meters) of meeting and event space, which offers the latest technology to ensure a successful event or meeting.

Wellness

Travelers looking to be pampered can spend the day relaxing in the hotel's exclusive health and wellness area. Complete with an array of treatments and amenities, every guest will leave feeling fully rejuvenated. Guests wanting to stay active can train at the fully equipped, state-of-the-art fitness center, ready for gym-goers of every level.

World of Hyatt Gives Members 500 Reasons to Stay Somewhere New

To provide World of Hyatt members even more ways to be rewarded, World of Hyatt is offering members the opportunity to earn 500 Bonus Points for qualifying nights at Andaz Vienna Am Belvedere from May 15 August 31, 2019, part of World of Hyatt's new hotel member offer. Additional participating hotels and their offer stay periods can be found at worldofhyatt.com/newhotelbonus. No registration is required and members can earn on top of other offers.

About Andaz

Global in scale while local in perspective, the Andaz brand of luxury lifestyle hotels weaves the sights, sounds, and tastes of each property's surroundings for a distinct experience. Through thoughtful, unscripted service, Andaz hotels enable guests to go beyond the familiar and satiate their curiosity while immersing them in the spirit of the eclectic culture around them. Seventeen Andaz hotels are currently open: Andaz 5th Avenue and Andaz Wall Street in New York, Andaz San Diego, Andaz West Hollywood, Andaz Napa, Andaz Scottsdale Resort Spa, Andaz Savannah, Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, Andaz Ottawa ByWard Market, Andaz Mayakoba Resort Riviera Maya, Andaz Costa Rica Resort at Peninsula Papagayo, Andaz London Liverpool Street, Andaz Amsterdam Prinsengracht, Andaz Singapore, Andaz Delhi, Andaz Xintiandi in Shanghai, and Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills. For more information, please visit andaz.com. Follow @Andaz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and tag photos with WhenInAndaz.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 19 premier brands. As of December 31, 2018, the Company's portfolio included more than 850 properties in 60 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top colleagues, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, vacation ownership properties, and fitness and spa locations, including under the Park Hyatt, Miraval, Grand Hyatt, Alila, Andaz, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Destination, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt, Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, Thompson Hotels, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Joie de Vivre, tommie, Hyatt Residence Club and Exhale brand names, and operates the World of Hyatt loyalty program that provides distinct benefits and exclusive experiences to its valued members. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com

