sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Sonntag, 27.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

20,02 Euro		-0,14
-0,69 %
WKN: A0X9EJ ISIN: AT0000A0E9W5 Ticker-Symbol: SANT 
Aktie:
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
TecDAX
SDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
S&T AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
S&T AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,953
20,113
26.01.
19,92
20,06
25.01.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
S&T AG
S&T AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
S&T AG20,02-0,69 %