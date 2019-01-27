S&T: Austrian based technology group S&T AG reported preliminary figures. The company's preliminary figures confirm the goal achievement for profitability, that had been increased during the third quarter 2018 from at least Euro 80 mn to at least Euro 88 mn, as well as the communicated nearly Euro 1 bn in revenues planned for 2018. In 2019, the company plans to realize revenues of some Euro 1.1 bn, potential future acquisitions envisioned for the year could even lead to higher revenues. S&T has set for itself the profit objective (EBITDA) in the current financial year of at least Euro 100 mn. S&T startet a share buy back programm on Janury 22. CFO Richard Neuwirth: "We want to exploit the advantageous valuation of the S&T AG's stock through a ...

