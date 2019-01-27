sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Sonntag, 27.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,91 Euro		+0,28
+6,05 %
WKN: A0LHKJ ISIN: CA32076V1031 Ticker-Symbol: FMV 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,834
4,881
26.01.
4,83
4,88
25.01.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP4,91+6,05 %