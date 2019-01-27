Oceanco Wins Prestigious Design & Innovation Award With 106.7m Black Pearl

ALBLASSERDAM, Netherlands, Jan. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceanco's 106.7mBlack Pearl won top honors at the 2019 Boat International Design & Innovation Awards that took place on the 27th of January in Cortina. This unique and complex vessel took home the award for "Best Naval Architecture for Sailing Yachts."

Black Pearl, the largest sailing yacht in the world, is a veritable tour de force, incorporating high tech design, an updated state-of-the art DynaRig sailing system, single level engine room, a hybrid propulsion installation and high capacity battery bank allowing for a regeneration mode when under sail. Her hull design is created with a unique wave-piercing bow that is both aesthetically appealing and fuel-efficient. Naval Architecture is by Dykstra Naval Architects and Lateral Naval Architects assisted with systems engineering and weight management as well as elements of structural and general engineering.

A true sailing yacht, Black Pearl is capable of crossing the Atlantic without using any fuel. Under sail power the yacht can regenerate enough energy to power full house load, obviating the need to run generators. Black Pearl 's hybrid propulsion system also has the ability to regenerate energy, as well as on board systems, such as the waste heat recovery system allowing further gains in overall energy efficiency.

"Our relationship and cooperation with the owner and his representatives proved invaluable," says Oceanco Project Manager, Hans Boerakker, "After all, Black Pearl completely reflects the Owner's dream and his vision. We were fortunate enough to be the builders of his dream."

Exterior styling and design a collaborative effort by Ken Freivokh Design and Nuvolari Lenard with interior by Valentina Zannier from Nuvolari Lenard and Gerard Villate.

This award is a welcome start to 2019 as Oceanco has a busy year ahead…

