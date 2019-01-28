PeopleStrong Brings New Code of Work to Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE and GURGAON, India, Jan. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move that will re-define the way employees experience work, PeopleStrong, the largest HR Technology company from India, today announced the launch of the New Code of work in the Asia Pacific. The company has established its regional office in Singapore and aims to cover all major countries of APAC in the journey.

The New Code of Work is PeopleStrong's way of creating next-gen technology products for managing the work and the workforce of the future and delivering next level of experience to its users. It is one of the only companies in the space that is focused towards designing a technology "for the users" and boasts an unparalleled rating of 4.3 on playstore (globally) with over 100 thousand downloads and a product stickiness score in the 95th percentile which is unheard of -- not just in HRTech space but business applications, too.

Speaking on the occasion, Shelly Singh, Co-founder & Chief Business Officer, PeopleStrong shared, "We are excited about entering into the APAC market and continuing our journey of writing the New Code of Work here. Our many firsts with large enterprise customers and a user-focused approach have been the hallmark of PeopleStrong's growth, and we look forward to powering the enterprises in Asia Pacific as they redefine the digital experiences at work."

PeopleStrong currently serves more than 250+ customers and 700 thousand users across 14+ Industry Sectors. PeopleStrong also announced two key appointments in Singapore, Ankur Sehgal as the Regional Director - HCM Business and Adrian Tang joins as Regional Leader - Client Solutioning to lead the company's presence in the region