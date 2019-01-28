Introducing the Maples Group: A Brand Evolution

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With effect from 28 January 2019, Maples and Calder and MaplesFS which comprises Maples Fiduciary and Maples Fund Services, have consolidated their offerings under a single brand, now called the Maples Group, bringing together their internationally recognised offerings. This composite of collective services includes an international law firm, advising on the laws of the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Ireland, Jersey and Luxembourg and market leading global fund administration and fiduciary services.

The rebranding initiative, which includes a new corporate logo and website, highlights the strength of the Maples Group as a comprehensive solution for legal, fiduciary, fund, entity formation and management services, as well as regulatory and compliance services.

"We have always understood the demand from our clients for a complete and seamless service incorporating the legal advice we provide, with the specialist suite of complementary services offered by our fiduciary and fund services teams, which has been a cornerstone of our growth for many years," said Alasdair Robertson, Global Managing Partner.

"The rebranding of our businesses underscores our commitment to a full service offering of the highest standards for our clients," he added. "We will continue to deliver excellence across all lines of our business and the rebrand will not impact the way that we service our clients, who can expect the same partnership-based approach and tailored solutions to which they have become accustomed."

The fresh design of the new Maples Group logo reflects its ethos of fusing local and global expertise to work together seamlessly in a collaborative and integrated way, alongside the diversity of its people, services and geography. The Group currently operates from a network of 17 international locations, representing a truly global footprint, and has a headcount of over 1800 people. Renowned for its high touch, responsive client service, the Maples Group takes an innovative approach to delivering customisable and cutting edge solutions to meet the unique needs of its clients.

The Maples Group's new website, www.maples.com, provides access to its wide range of services and expertise through a single portal, designed to enhance the overall user experience.

"Our new corporate identity, unveiled today, is another milestone in the evolution of the Group's brand and reflects significant demand for a service provider with a holistic offering for the financial services industry," said Scott Somerville, CEO of the fiduciary, fund, entity formation and management, and regulatory services businesses of the Maples Group. "We have experienced tremendous growth in our business in recent years, which has enabled us to support our clients across the globe with an unmatched depth of service, reinforced by market leading technology and the cross-jurisdictional expertise of our professionals.

"We are excited to reveal this new business strategy and look forward to giving our clients the opportunity to tap into the full suite of services that the Maples Group continues to offer and develop," he added.

About the Maples Group

The Maples Group is a leading service provider offering clients a comprehensive range of legal services on the laws of the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Ireland, Jersey and Luxembourg, and is an independent provider of fiduciary, fund services, regulatory and compliance, and entity formation and management services. The Maples Group distinguishes itself with a client-focused approach, providing solutions tailored to their specific needs. Its global network of lawyers and industry professionals are strategically located in the Americas, Europe, Asia and the Middle East to ensure that clients gain immediate access to expert advice and bespoke support, within convenient time zones. information, please visit: www.maples.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/814020/Maples_Group_Logo.jpg