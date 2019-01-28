Vervotech Solutions Launches NEXUS - A Single API Connected to All Suppliers

PUNE, India, January 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Vervotech Solutions, a cutting-edge travel technology start-up based in Pune, has launched its newest product - NEXUS - A single API integration for travel agencies to connect to all suppliers.



With all the major suppliers already pre-integrated and ready-to-use, NEXUS, developed with the cloud-first architecture, guarantees faster go-to-market, higher performance, scalability and uptime.

Its AI-based and completely automated content-mapping algorithm helps travel businesses enhance their customer experience without having to worry about the industry-wide problem of duplicate hotel inventory. Moreover, flexible search options by NEXUS allow for a circle-based or polygon-based search within a city or neighbourhood for more accurate results. NEXUS also incorporates optimized search patterns across all suppliers to bring the best performance out of supplier APIs.

For travel agencies of all sizes and geographies, NEXUS provides options to use its SaaS-based pay-per-use pricing model to keep costs under control, or their Enterprise solution - whatever works for you!

"At Vervotech, we believe that technology is the key enabler for businesses to maximize revenue and optimize expenses. With an innovative travel technology product like NEXUS, travel businesses can now offer comprehensive and relevant content to their customers in a faster, easier and more effective way," said Sanjay Ghare, CEO at Vervotech Solutions. "Our product discovery started with a number of big-businesses which have signed up with us. This has helped us understand and overcome all kinds of ground-level challenges," he added.

Travel businesses will now be able to jump-start their global expansion strategy with this ready-to-go multilingual API - that incorporates flexible search patterns for different market needs across the globe.

Currently, NEXUS offers its APIs for hotels. Other travel products such as flights, car rentals, and activities/experiences are already in the making.

To learn more about the product, visit www.vervotech.com

About Vervotech Solutions

Established in 2018, Vervotech was started with the vision and passion of making the travel industry more efficient and effective, using next-gen technologies. Founded by inspired entrepreneurs with a collective experience of several decades in travel technology, Vervotech enables travel agencies in jump-starting their business expansion and experimenting with new ideas at a fast pace.

Vervotech aims to bring people together with a continued focus on the latest technologies. Collaborating with customers, Vervotech solves complex problems in the areas of cloud, mobility, e-commerce, & data analytics, all of which enables an enterprise-wide digital transformation.

For a demo or any queries: sales@vervotech.com



Media Contact:

Amol Raut

marketing@vervotech.com

