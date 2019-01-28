Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

SThree plc ("SThree" or the "Group") Final results for the year ended 30 November 2018 SThree, the international specialist staffing business, is today announcing its final results for the year ended 30 November 2018. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 2018 2017 Variance (3) Adjusted Reported Adjusted Reported Actual Constant (1) (2) Movement Currency Movement GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm % % Revenue 1,258.2 1,258.2 1,114.5 1,114.5 +13% +13% Contract 232.1 232.1 203.5 203.5 +14% +14% gross profit Permanent 89.0 89.0 84.2 84.2 +6% +6% gross profit Gross 321.1 321.1 287.7 287.7 +12% +12% profit Operating 53.9 47.5 44.9 38.2 +20% +20% profit Conversion 16.8% 14.8% 15.6% 13.3% +1.2% +1.2% ratio (%) pts pts Profit 53.4 47.0 44.5 37.7 +20% +20% before taxation Basic 30.7p 26.6p 25.7p 21.5p +19% +20% earnings per share Proposed 9.8p 9.8p 9.3p 9.3p +5% +5% final dividend Total 14.5p 14.5p 14.0p 14.0p +4% +4% dividend (interim and final) per share Net (4.1) (4.1) 5.6 5.6 - - (debt)/cas h (1) 2018 figures were adjusted for the impact of GBP6.4 million of net exceptional strategic restructuring costs. (2) 2017 figures were adjusted for the impact of GBP6.7 million of exceptional strategic restructuring costs. (3) All variances compare adjusted 2018 against adjusted 2017 to provide a like-for-like view. OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS * Strong full year financial performance, ahead of expectations * Growth in gross profit ('GP') driven by Continental Europe (up 20%*), USA (up 8%*), and APAC & ME (up 11%*) * Restructured UK&I delivering in line with expectations, with GP down 5%* and productivity up 5%* * 83% of GP now generated outside UK&I (2017: 81%) * Contract GP up 14%* YoY, with growth across all sectors * Permanent GP up 6%* YoY, with Permanent productivity up 7% * Contract accounted for 72% of Group GP (2017: 71%) * Successful relocation of circa 240 roles from London to Centre of Excellence in Glasgow * Final dividend up 0.5p to 9.8p (2017: 9.3p), with cover now in target range of 2.0 to 2.5 times * Strong Q4 exit run rate underpins expectations heading into 2019 * Variances in constant currency Gary Elden, CEO, commented: "The Group continued to make good progress throughout 2018. This resulted in a strong financial performance which, demonstrating our resilience, was delivered despite the ongoing macro-economic and political uncertainties. Alongside the financial metrics, we delivered further structural and operational progress which will enable us to attain our vision of being the number one Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics ('STEM') recruiter in the best STEM markets. We are on track with the delivery of the five-year plan as set out at the November 2017 Capital Market Day." "Looking forward to the year ahead, our post-year end trading is in line with expectations and we remain well positioned to benefit from the growth opportunities in our chosen STEM markets." SThree will host a live presentation and conference call for analysts at 0930 GMT today. The conference call participant telephone details are as follows: Dial in: 0800 358 9473 Call passcode: 21768800# This event will also be simultaneously audio webcast, hosted on the SThree website at www.sthree.com [1]. Note that this is a listen only facility and an archive of the presentation will be available via the same link later. SThree will be announcing its Q1 Trading Update on Friday 15 March 2019. Enquiries: SThree plc 020 7268 6000 Gary Elden, Chief Executive Officer Alex Smith, Chief Financial Officer Kirsty Mulholland, Company Secretariat Alma PR 020 3405 0205 Rebecca Sanders-Hewett SThree@almapr.co.uk Josh Royston Susie Hudson Sam Modlin Notes to editors SThree is a leading international specialist recruitment business, providing Permanent and Contract specialist staff to a diverse client base of over 9,000 clients. From its well-established position as a major player in the Information & Communications Technology sector, the Group has broadened the base of its operations to include businesses serving the Banking & Finance, Energy, Engineering and Life Sciences sectors. Since launching its original business, Computer Futures, in 1986, the Group has adopted a multi-brand strategy, establishing new operations to address growth opportunities. SThree brands include Progressive, Computer Futures, Huxley Associates and Real Staffing Group. The Group has circa 3,000 employees in sixteen countries. SThree plc is quoted on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority under the ticker symbol STHR and also has a US level one ADR facility, symbol SERTY. Important notice Certain statements in this announcement are forward looking statements. By their nature, forward looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. Forward looking statements regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Data from the announcement is sourced from unaudited internal management information. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking statements. CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER'S REVIEW Overview[1] The Group continued to make good progress throughout 2018. This resulted in a strong financial performance which, demonstrating our resilience, was delivered despite the ongoing macro-economic and political uncertainties. Alongside the financial metrics, we delivered further structural and operational progress which will enable us to attain our vision of being the number one Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics ('STEM') recruiter in the best STEM markets. We are on track with the delivery of the five-year plan as set out at the November 2017 Capital Market Day. At the start of 2018, I stated that after two years of political, market and economic pressure, we entered the year in good shape. That turbulence and pressure increased throughout the year and yet we delivered a creditable performance. As we enter 2019, I believe that we are in even better shape. The STEM markets in which we operate continue to be affected by the ongoing global shortage of skilled workers and the resulting supply and demand imbalances which underpin the need for our services. Group gross profit ('GP') was up 12%* in the year. The growth was largely delivered, as expected, through our key territories of Continental Europe and the USA; the former was driven by our market-leading businesses in Germany and the Netherlands which together saw growth of 20%*, whilst the latter was up 8%*. We also made improvements in our other target markets, including a stand-out performance from our growing team in Japan, up 85%*. From a sector point of view, we saw robust growth across the Group, with Information and Communication Technology ('ICT') up 12%*, Life Sciences up 8%*, Engineering up 16%* and Global Energy up 30%*. Our specialist focus on STEM and being in the right STEM markets is helping us to build a growing reputation, using a multi-brand approach where each brand is well regarded within its own specialist field. This is a key differentiator for SThree. In technology, for example, where other companies position themselves as IT specialists, we are recognised as experts in specific fields such as JAVA, Salesforce or .Net. This approach is the same across all our markets, so clients know that we can access the very best people for highly skilled positions. The Group is globally diversified, but at the same time specialises at a local level. We can source the right people for clients in multiple territories whilst also understanding the nuances and dynamics of each individual market. These include legislative requirements where our local knowledge can help us to advise clients on choosing the right contracts and also help successful candidates navigate the necessary requirements. The Group's central purpose is 'Bringing skilled people together to build the future', and we have six core principles that will enable us to achieve this purpose and generate returns for all of our stakeholders. These are: grow and extend regions, sectors and services; develop and sustain great customer relationships; focus on Contract, drive Permanent profitability; generate incremental revenues through innovation and M&A; build infrastructure for leveraged growth; and find, retain and develop great people. We have made considerable progress against the majority of our strategic priorities. I will touch on two of them in more detail below with our Chief Sales Officer and Chief Operational Officer providing further detail on the other four aspects. Find, retain and develop great people One of the most pleasing aspects of the year was the ongoing development of the Group's culture.

