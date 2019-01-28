DJ SThree: Final Results

SThree (STHR) SThree: Final Results 28-Jan-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. SThree plc ("SThree" or the "Group") Final results for the year ended 30 November 2018 SThree, the international specialist staffing business, is today announcing its final results for the year ended 30 November 2018. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 2018 2017 Variance (3) Adjusted Reported Adjusted Reported Actual Constant (1) (2) Movement Currency Movement GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm % % Revenue 1,258.2 1,258.2 1,114.5 1,114.5 +13% +13% Contract 232.1 232.1 203.5 203.5 +14% +14% gross profit Permanent 89.0 89.0 84.2 84.2 +6% +6% gross profit Gross 321.1 321.1 287.7 287.7 +12% +12% profit Operating 53.9 47.5 44.9 38.2 +20% +20% profit Conversion 16.8% 14.8% 15.6% 13.3% +1.2% +1.2% ratio (%) pts pts Profit 53.4 47.0 44.5 37.7 +20% +20% before taxation Basic 30.7p 26.6p 25.7p 21.5p +19% +20% earnings per share Proposed 9.8p 9.8p 9.3p 9.3p +5% +5% final dividend Total 14.5p 14.5p 14.0p 14.0p +4% +4% dividend (interim and final) per share Net (4.1) (4.1) 5.6 5.6 - - (debt)/cas h (1) 2018 figures were adjusted for the impact of GBP6.4 million of net exceptional strategic restructuring costs. (2) 2017 figures were adjusted for the impact of GBP6.7 million of exceptional strategic restructuring costs. (3) All variances compare adjusted 2018 against adjusted 2017 to provide a like-for-like view. OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS * Strong full year financial performance, ahead of expectations * Growth in gross profit ('GP') driven by Continental Europe (up 20%*), USA (up 8%*), and APAC & ME (up 11%*) * Restructured UK&I delivering in line with expectations, with GP down 5%* and productivity up 5%* * 83% of GP now generated outside UK&I (2017: 81%) * Contract GP up 14%* YoY, with growth across all sectors * Permanent GP up 6%* YoY, with Permanent productivity up 7% * Contract accounted for 72% of Group GP (2017: 71%) * Successful relocation of circa 240 roles from London to Centre of Excellence in Glasgow * Final dividend up 0.5p to 9.8p (2017: 9.3p), with cover now in target range of 2.0 to 2.5 times * Strong Q4 exit run rate underpins expectations heading into 2019 * Variances in constant currency Gary Elden, CEO, commented: "The Group continued to make good progress throughout 2018. This resulted in a strong financial performance which, demonstrating our resilience, was delivered despite the ongoing macro-economic and political uncertainties. Alongside the financial metrics, we delivered further structural and operational progress which will enable us to attain our vision of being the number one Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics ('STEM') recruiter in the best STEM markets. We are on track with the delivery of the five-year plan as set out at the November 2017 Capital Market Day." "Looking forward to the year ahead, our post-year end trading is in line with expectations and we remain well positioned to benefit from the growth opportunities in our chosen STEM markets." SThree will host a live presentation and conference call for analysts at 0930 GMT today. The conference call participant telephone details are as follows: Dial in: 0800 358 9473 Call passcode: 21768800# This event will also be simultaneously audio webcast, hosted on the SThree website at www.sthree.com [1]. Note that this is a listen only facility and an archive of the presentation will be available via the same link later. SThree will be announcing its Q1 Trading Update on Friday 15 March 2019. Enquiries: SThree plc 020 7268 6000 Gary Elden, Chief Executive Officer Alex Smith, Chief Financial Officer Kirsty Mulholland, Company Secretariat Alma PR 020 3405 0205 Rebecca Sanders-Hewett SThree@almapr.co.uk Josh Royston Susie Hudson Sam Modlin Notes to editors SThree is a leading international specialist recruitment business, providing Permanent and Contract specialist staff to a diverse client base of over 9,000 clients. From its well-established position as a major player in the Information & Communications Technology sector, the Group has broadened the base of its operations to include businesses serving the Banking & Finance, Energy, Engineering and Life Sciences sectors. Since launching its original business, Computer Futures, in 1986, the Group has adopted a multi-brand strategy, establishing new operations to address growth opportunities. SThree brands include Progressive, Computer Futures, Huxley Associates and Real Staffing Group. The Group has circa 3,000 employees in sixteen countries. SThree plc is quoted on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority under the ticker symbol STHR and also has a US level one ADR facility, symbol SERTY. Important notice Certain statements in this announcement are forward looking statements. By their nature, forward looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. Forward looking statements regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Data from the announcement is sourced from unaudited internal management information. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking statements. CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER'S REVIEW Overview[1] The Group continued to make good progress throughout 2018. This resulted in a strong financial performance which, demonstrating our resilience, was delivered despite the ongoing macro-economic and political uncertainties. Alongside the financial metrics, we delivered further structural and operational progress which will enable us to attain our vision of being the number one Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics ('STEM') recruiter in the best STEM markets. We are on track with the delivery of the five-year plan as set out at the November 2017 Capital Market Day. At the start of 2018, I stated that after two years of political, market and economic pressure, we entered the year in good shape. That turbulence and pressure increased throughout the year and yet we delivered a creditable performance. As we enter 2019, I believe that we are in even better shape. The STEM markets in which we operate continue to be affected by the ongoing global shortage of skilled workers and the resulting supply and demand imbalances which underpin the need for our services. Group gross profit ('GP') was up 12%* in the year. The growth was largely delivered, as expected, through our key territories of Continental Europe and the USA; the former was driven by our market-leading businesses in Germany and the Netherlands which together saw growth of 20%*, whilst the latter was up 8%*. We also made improvements in our other target markets, including a stand-out performance from our growing team in Japan, up 85%*. From a sector point of view, we saw robust growth across the Group, with Information and Communication Technology ('ICT') up 12%*, Life Sciences up 8%*, Engineering up 16%* and Global Energy up 30%*. Our specialist focus on STEM and being in the right STEM markets is helping us to build a growing reputation, using a multi-brand approach where each brand is well regarded within its own specialist field. This is a key differentiator for SThree. In technology, for example, where other companies position themselves as IT specialists, we are recognised as experts in specific fields such as JAVA, Salesforce or .Net. This approach is the same across all our markets, so clients know that we can access the very best people for highly skilled positions. The Group is globally diversified, but at the same time specialises at a local level. We can source the right people for clients in multiple territories whilst also understanding the nuances and dynamics of each individual market. These include legislative requirements where our local knowledge can help us to advise clients on choosing the right contracts and also help successful candidates navigate the necessary requirements. The Group's central purpose is 'Bringing skilled people together to build the future', and we have six core principles that will enable us to achieve this purpose and generate returns for all of our stakeholders. These are: grow and extend regions, sectors and services; develop and sustain great customer relationships; focus on Contract, drive Permanent profitability; generate incremental revenues through innovation and M&A; build infrastructure for leveraged growth; and find, retain and develop great people. We have made considerable progress against the majority of our strategic priorities. I will touch on two of them in more detail below with our Chief Sales Officer and Chief Operational Officer providing further detail on the other four aspects. Find, retain and develop great people One of the most pleasing aspects of the year was the ongoing development of the Group's culture.

Having collectively agreed on what kind of organisation we want to be and the principles to which we would hold ourselves, it has been particularly rewarding to see adoption across the Group and the benefits are already being seen. We have a vision that is shared across all of our operations and the mindset has noticeably changed from thinking as individuals to considering wider Group opportunities, shifting from a 'me' to a 'we' culture. We have started to see the benefits of changes that we made about a year ago, including the appointments of Dave Rees as Chief Sales Officer and Justin Hughes as Chief Operating Officer. As anticipated, this has helped us to align our sales and operational strategies and ensure we have the right services, infrastructure and people to execute our global growth strategy and provide our customers with the best possible experience. Pleasingly, the year's results were achieved despite the inevitable disruption caused by relocating our London-based support services to Glasgow where we have created a Centre of Excellence. All roles were fulfilled through our own recruitment teams and the project has delivered ahead of our expectations. Any disruption caused was addressed promptly and professionally and our customers experienced a smooth transition. We are delighted with the progress being made by the Glasgow team which will give us greater conversion margin and competitive advantage. Cultural changes do not happen overnight and there is still plenty for us to do. Our Female Leadership Development Programme, IdentiFy, has been running throughout the year. It was introduced to help us identify and nurture top female staff and give them the tools and support that they need to thrive, as in the past we have seen female staff as a proportion of the total drop away when they reach management levels. It has already given us greater insight, with initial feedback suggesting that female candidates will put themselves forward for a role only where they feel comfortable in executing 80% of the tasks involved in that role, whereas the corresponding figure for male applicants is 20%. Through this level of understanding we can take initiatives to redress that balance and encourage females to stay with us longer and progress further. This mirrors many of the initiatives that we are conducting externally on behalf of our clients to ensure that female talent is able to thrive in all of the STEM industries. During the year we have seen 14 female promotions to management positions across the Group (out of 27 participants) with one to Director level. We have made a great start in bringing our people together and encouraging them to behave in a way that is representative of our five Leadership Principles, Know Me, Focus Me, Develop Me, Care For Me and Include Me, providing the necessary coaching and training to help them succeed. As a result, I believe that we are becoming increasingly meritocratic and expect that trend to continue. Generate incremental revenues through innovation and M&A Ours remains a people business and one which thrives on the strength of its relationships. Our clients are looking for highly skilled workers and they choose us to source them because of our specialist sector focus and expertise in all aspects of our chosen markets. As such we believe that we are resilient to pure play technology competition that naturally suits more commoditised offerings. At the same time, our extensive industry expertise means that we are able to develop tools that can help deliver different products for different markets, diversifying our business and opening up new revenue streams where clients and candidates are less focused on the service elements that are so important in our chosen STEM markets. During 2018, we made significant progress with both our HireFirst and Showcaser initiatives. HireFirst is an easy to use platform that uses Artificial Intelligence ('AI') to offer candidates live matches to a diverse spectrum of roles and companies, whilst allowing companies the opportunity to market their employer brand and attract the best people. It was officially launched in beta testing in October in both Paris and London and I am pleased to say that the early results are encouraging. Showcaser is a video platform which gives candidates the ability to highlight certain aspects of their CV, career to date or other areas that they may choose to differentiate themselves. Showcaser was exhibited at UNLEASH Amsterdam in November and, again, the feedback has been encouraging. We would not anticipate material revenue from HireFirst or Showcaser in 2019 but do believe they have the ability to generate strong returns on investment over the medium term. Management succession Having been with the Company for nearly 30 years and as CEO for the last six, I shall be stepping down before the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders being held on 24 April 2019. The process for finding my successor is well underway. I am very proud of everything that we have achieved as a business in that time and, as these results demonstrate, I will be handing over the reins of a business that is in very good shape. I will be fully committed to the role until that time and will work with the Board and the leadership team to ensure a smooth handover to my successor. Outlook At the start of 2018, I stated that after two years of turbulent political markets and economic pressure we entered the year in good shape. Despite that turbulence and pressure increasing throughout the year, we delivered a strong set of results. Looking forward to the year ahead, our post-year end trading is in line with expectations and we remain well positioned to benefit from the growth opportunities in our chosen STEM markets. CHIEF SALES OFFICER'S OPERATING REVIEW Group[2] Gross Profit 2018 2017 YoY Variance* Contract GBP232.1m GBP203.5m +14% Permanent GBP89.0m GBP84.2m +6% Group GBP321.1m GBP287.7m +12% 2018 was a year of strong growth across the Group, with both Contract and Permanent showing an increase in gross profit ('GP'). Permanent was up 6%*, with productivity in the division increasing by 7%. Reflecting the industry megatrends driving our markets, and the Group's focus, the Contract division grew more strongly, up 14%*. In line with our strategy, the mix of Contract GP increased slightly to represent 72% of total Group GP, up from 71% in 2017. Regionally we saw stand out performances across the key regions of Germany, the Netherlands, and Japan. We also saw continued growth in the USA. These strong performances were driven by a mixture of structural growth in our markets, strong management execution and the benefits of our strategic business decisions becoming realised. We also saw growth in all but one of our sectors within STEM, with Information and Communication Technology ('ICT') up 12%*, Life Sciences up 8%*, Energy up 30%* and Engineering up 16%*. Banking & Finance was broadly level year on year. Breakdown of GP 2018 2017 Contract/Permanent Split Contract 72% 71% Permanent 28% 29% 100% 100% Geographical Split Continental Europe 57% 52% USA 21% 22% UK&I 17% 19% Asia Pacific & Middle East 5% 7% 100% 100% Sector Split ICT 44% 43% Life Sciences 21% 22% Banking & Finance 13% 15% Energy 10% 9% Engineering 10% 9% Other 2% 2% 100% 100% Regions Gross Profit 2018 2017 YoY Variance* Continental Europe GBP183.3m GBP150.6m +20% USA GBP66.7m GBP64.4m +8% UK&I GBP53.1m GBP55.7m -5% Asia Pacific & Middle East GBP18.0m GBP17.0m +11% Group GBP321.1m GBP287.7m +12% SThree is a well-diversified business by geography, with non-UK GP now representing 83% of the Group's total GP. SThree is strategically located in regions where there are clear growth opportunities within STEM industries, and we are pleased that this resulted in growth across the vast majority of our businesses in the year. SThree built upon its strong position in Continental Europe, with GP up 20%*, driven by strong growth in both DACH (up 21%*) and Benelux, France & Spain (together up 18%*). Our key aims in this region are to dominate the STEM space in both Germany and the Netherlands. We delivered a particularly strong performance in the Netherlands, which is a key business hub for many multi-national companies, with GP up 25%*. During the year, we opened a new location in Eindhoven, improving client proximity and reaffirming our position as the market leader in STEM professional recruitment. In our largest country of operation, Germany, the team delivered another year of strong growth, with GP up 18%* year on year. Germany benefited from the expansion of its Contract service to include ECM, which we launched in 2017.[3] The USA saw robust GP growth of 8%* year on year, as we expanded our office footprint with a new office in Washington DC, having previously serviced this market remotely from New York. This growth was pleasing given the organisational changes implemented in the region in Q1 2018, which included the move from a regional to brand management structure. The increased economic uncertainty seen in the UK and Ireland continued to impact the region, causing overall GP to decline by 5%*. The UK is a mature recruitment market and is seeing slower industry growth than other geographies, although it remains a strategic priority for the Group. In the first half of 2018, we restructured parts of our Permanent business, consolidating into key hubs and

