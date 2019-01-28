INVISIO Awarded GSA Status and Contract in the US

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- INVISIO has been awarded GSA status and a Schedule 84 contract by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA), the procurement arm of the federal government. The IDIQ contract allows federal, state and local government entities to quickly and efficiently purchase INVISIO equipment at pre-negotiated terms and conditions.

The contract was effective starting January 25, 2019 and the GSA contract number is 47QSWA19D0031. It is valid for 5 years with potential of three five-year options to follow.

The GSA Multiple Award Schedule 84 is the culmination of a rigorous solicitation process in which the GSA carefully evaluates companies to determine their capability for providing products to the government. The assessment analyzes a variety of a corporation's capabilities, including organizational structure, performance history, customer satisfaction, and other source selection criteria.

In awarding INVISIO a GSA Schedule 84 contract, the US federal government has determined that the company is recognized as a preferred vendor and is fully authorized to conduct business directly with government agencies.

"We are very pleased to have successfully negotiated an agreement with GSA in the US. As a qualified GSA contract-holder we can now target our hearing protection and tactical communication products directly to all federal, state and local law enforcement agencies" said Ray Clarke, Head of INVISIO Communications Inc. "We will be able to reach even more government organizations by marketing and selling our products though this GSA schedule. I believe this could be a game changer for us in the US market".

The five-year IDIQ (Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity) contract, with potential of three five-year options to follow, was officially awarded on January 25 under GSA schedule 84, Total Solutions for Law Enforcement, Security, Fire, Rescue, Emergency/Disaster Response - 426 1G-Miscellaneous Non-Personal Law Enforcement Equipment.

"INVISIO Communication and hearing protection systems are world leading and ensures a good hearing protection while allowing the user to communicate in all environments with maintained situational awareness in extreme environments.

Since we opened our own company INVISIO Communications Inc in the US in early 2017, it has been one of our key priorities to have our own GSA schedule so that US government buyers can make purchases easily through our GSA contract.

I congratulate our US team with this great achievement" said Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO of INVISIO.

