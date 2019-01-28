LONDON AND ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES PLC - Appointment of Finance Director & Company Secretary

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

28 January 2019

LONDON & ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES PLC ("LAP" or "the Company"):

APPOINTMENT OF FINANCE DIRECTOR & COMPANY SECRETARY

LAP today announces the appointment of Jonathan Mintz, FCA, as the Company's new Finance Director and Company Secretary with effect from 11 February 2019.

Jonathan, 49, brings a wealth of financially-based property and construction industry experience to LAP. He joins from the independent property consultancy McBains Ltd where he spent seven years as Group Finance Director and Company Secretary, overseeing the sale of the business in September 2017.

John Heller, LAP's CEO, said: "We are delighted to welcome Jonathan to the Company and the Board. He brings a great deal of experience gained across a wide spectrum of the property and construction industries, all of which should be of significant value to LAP."

Previously Jonathan held key financial management roles at Lend Lease, Brixton Plc and Balfour Beatty.

Jonathan holds no other directorships.

