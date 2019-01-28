Wessanen will publish its Q4 and FY 2018 results on February 12, 2019

Wessanen will publish its Q4 and FY 2018 results on Tuesday 12th February at 7h00 CET.

At 10h00 CET, an analyst & investor meeting will be hosted by Christophe Barnouin (CEO) and Ronald Merckx (CFO) at the Wessanen head office in Amsterdam. If you wish to attend please register by sending an email to corporate.communications@wessanen.com (mailto:corporate.communications@wessanen.com) or just click on this link:

Yes I will attend the Wessanen analyst meeting in person (mailto:corporate.communications@wessanen.com'subject=Yes%20I%20will%20attend%20the%20Wessanen%20analyst%20meeting%20in%20person)

Those unable to attend in person can participate in a conference call using the following telephone number: +31(0)20 531 5853. There will also be a live audio webcast via www.wessanen.com (http://www.wessanen.com/).

For more information

Ronald Merckx (CFO)

Phone +31 (0)20 3122 126

Email ronald.merckx@wessanen.com

Twitter @Wessanen_250

