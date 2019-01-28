Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank: Notification on execution of the right to early redemption 28-Jan-2019 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *28 January 2019, Moscow - *PJSC Sberbank hereby informs that in accordance with the provisions of the subordinated Loan Participation Notes Series 17 ISIN XS1032750165/US78406JAE47, issued by S.B. Capital S.A. on 21 February 2014, has notified the Issuer of its intention to exercise the prepayment right on the Reset date (26 February 2019). In accordance with the provisions of the documentation Sberbank has obtained the prior written consent of the Bank of Russia. *For enquiries:* Sberbank of Russia Investor Relations +7 495 957 59 60 ir@sberbank.ru ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 7266 EQS News ID: 769905 End of Announcement EQS News Service

