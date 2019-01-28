TSYS (NYSE: TSS) today announced that KBC Bank Ireland plc has extended its agreement with TSYS to continue processing the bank's credit and debit card portfolios.

As the leading digital bank in Ireland, KBC Bank continues to bring innovative banking solutions to the Irish market through its digital first customer centric strategy. TSYS serves as a key partner and supported the bank's recent enablement of its digital applications platform and launch of Wallet Pay. These are examples of customers wanting faster, efficient and safe digital banking options. TSYS will continue to offer strategic support to position KBC for future growth and help drive their innovative product suite forward.

"TSYS and KBC have developed a strong relationship over the past few years," said Rene Kruse, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of International Markets, TSYS. "We will continue to work with the bank to deliver new and innovative solutions and help meet their strategic long-term goals."

"We are delighted to extend our partnership with TSYS and look forward to their continued support as we bring new market innovations and digital experiences to our customers for a better banking experience," said Alistair Carter, Head of Cards and Payments, KBC Bank Ireland.

About TSYS

TSYS (NYSE: TSS) is a leading global payments provider, offering seamless, secure and innovative solutions across the payments spectrum from issuer processing and merchant acquiring to prepaid program management. We succeed because we put people, and their needs, at the heart of every decision. It's an approach we call 'People-Centered Payments

Our headquarters are located in Columbus, Ga., U.S.A., with approximately 13,000 team members and local offices across 13 countries. TSYS generated revenue of $4.9 billion in 2017, while processing more than 27.8 billion transactions. We are a member of The Civic 50 and were named one of the 2018 World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere magazine. TSYS is a member of the S&P 500 and routinely posts all important information on its website. For more, visit tsys.com.

About KBC

KBC Bank Ireland employs over 1,200 people in Ireland and has retail banking hubs in Dublin, Cork, Galway, Limerick, Kildare, Waterford, Wicklow and Kilkenny.

KBC's Innovation Hub in Dublin is where digital solutions are created and tested for customers in Ireland and then rolled out across other KBC markets in Europe. The Innovation Hub is part of KBC Group's €1.5 billion investment in digital transformation. KBC is the only bank in Ireland to offer digital wallets from four of the world's leading technology companies; Apple Pay, Google Pay, FitBit Pay and Garmin Pay. This builds on KBC's drive to transform banking by bringing innovation to the market in response to growing customer demand for easy, secure and digitally-led solutions.

