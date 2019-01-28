sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 28.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

60,24 Euro		+0,38
+0,63 %
WKN: 854943 ISIN: BE0003565737 Ticker-Symbol: KDB 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
KBC GROEP NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KBC GROEP NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
60,11
60,17
11:36
60,16
60,18
11:36
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KBC GROEP NV
KBC GROEP NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KBC GROEP NV60,24+0,63 %
TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC76,41-1,46 %