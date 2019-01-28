Leading UK specialty retailer Topps Tiles selects SMG for new customer experience programme

ST. ALBANS, England, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Management Group (SMG), a global customer experience (CX), employee engagement and brand research partner to more than 500 brands, has been selected by Topps Tiles to amplify its customer experience programme. Topps Tiles is utilising SMG's robust CX technology platform and best-in-class services to elevate its in-store and digital customer feedback management programme.

With 367 stores nationwide, Topps Tiles is the UK's leading tile specialist, supplying tiles and associated accessories for the refurbishment of UK domestic housing to both a trade and retail customer base. Since its founding in 1963, the company has focused on providing inspirational products and exceptional customer service.

"In our search for a customer experience partner, SMG's outcomes-based approach proved to be an exceptional match for our organisation," said Tom Ryan, Head of Central Operations at Topps Tiles.

"With this partnership, our team now has a holistic view of customer feedback through the smg360 reporting platform and the ability to tap into SMG's expertise and uncover actionable business insights."

Using SMG VisitView, a location-level CX survey, Topps Tiles is capturing customer feedback at the point of sale, providing colleagues with real-time reporting and actionable takeaways. To measure the digital experience and identify behaviour gaps between non-purchasers and customers, Topps is using SMG eTrack, while the SMG InForm digital comment cards provide customers with an open feedback channel. With a comprehensive view of customer feedback data in the smg360 desktop and mobile reporting platform, Topps has on-demand access to rich reporting and the ability to mine open-ended feedback with SMG's powerful text analytics engine.

"The industry continues to recognise SMG for our client-centric approach and strong partnerships, which are testaments to our world-class team and true differentiators for our organisation," said Jeremy Michael, SMG Managing Director. "It's an honour to partner with an organisation that thrives in a similar fashion, by putting the customer first."

