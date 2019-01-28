IDnow Opens New Office in Paris as Expansion Continues Apace

PARIS, January 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

French office opened in recognition of growing demand for ID verification-as-a-service

IDnow, selected for the 2019 RegTech 100 listing and nominated to the 2018 FinTech50 list of hottest European start-ups, today announced the opening of a new office in Paris as its international expansion continues. The new office will allow IDnow to better serve its European customer base as demand for ID verification-as-a-service continues to accelerate, and further highlights IDnow's continued rapid growth after recently hiring a number of top industry executives.

The investment in the new office reflects growing demand for online identification, particularly from the financial services sector where new, online challenger banks, are aggressively seeking to build market share but need to instil confidence on the strength of their security credentials to attract new customers. Additionally, more traditional banks are also turning to online identification as engagement with their customers increasingly becomes online and cross border. By providing a single identity platform that is compliant in Europe and beyond, IDnow is enabling companies to verify the identities of more than seven billion potential customers online, easily and securely.

IDnow already offers VideoIdent and eSign in the region, but is bringing to market its AutoIdent platform enabling companies to verify customer identity through their chosen mobile device, without human intervention, quickly and cost effectively. The new platform has been significantly enhanced with biometric, computer vision and security fraud detection technologies that gives it the most extensive ID verification capabilities in the market, able to meet more identity verification use cases than any other platform.

Rupert Spiegelberg, CEO of IDnow commented, "The ID verification market is growing at a rapid rate, and digital identities are becoming the new currency. Both challenger and traditional banks are adapting to today's modern market and a big part of this is being able to offer online based identity verification. As part of this, we are seeing a huge potential in Europe to expand, and the opening of our first office in France reflects this and marks an important milestone in our overall growth objective."

"The financial market is shifting towards are more online centric approach and being able to innovate and support this modernisation is crucial," added Typhaine Gaudemer, Country Director for France at IDnow. "There is a clear demand in the market for this technology. IDnow is enabling businesses to offer a more flexible and convenient model, while still adhering to the highest security and compliance demands."

IDnow will be demonstrating the capabilities of the industry-first combined video and automated verification-as-a-service platform, at the Paris Fintech Forum on January 29 - 30. IDnow is located at booth S10 in the Exhibition Hall, Level 1 and will be onsite to discuss the latest developments and challenges facing the ID verification market.

IDnow at Paris Fintech Forum:

- January 29th, 9-12:20pm Room C, Get CEO Insights from the "Ask me Anything" Panel of 12 FinTech CEOs, chaired by Felix Haas, IDnow Chairman and Co-founder

- January 30th, 9-9:40am, Track Room B: Rupert Spiegelberg will be speaking on the Battle of Identities panel: "The Battle of Identities and KYC".

Learn more about IDnow and the AutoIdent platform here.



