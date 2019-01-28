First Biotech Member Realises the Benefits of Vitic Through SaaS in the Lhasa Cloud

LEEDS, England, January 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Lhasa Limited, an educational charity which creates state-of-the-art in silico prediction and database systems, recently announced that Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd has become the first organisation to adopt Vitic through Software as a Service (SaaS) in the Lhasa Cloud.

Lhasa has previously offered Vitic through a SaaS licencing model; however, by using the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud platform, additional benefits can be realised by Lhasa's members. Requiring no customer installation, and no additional servers or other expensive hardware, Vitic through SaaS is now in use at Idorsia, providing them with rapid access to this unique solution, without compromising the confidentiality of their own proprietary information. AWS is widely used by the pharmaceutical industry and has been chosen by Lhasa because of its exceptional security, scale and global reach.

Idorsia is headquartered in Switzerland and is specialised in the discovery and development of small molecules, to transform the horizon of therapeutic options. Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017 and has over 700 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realising their ambitious targets.

Vitic is the chemical database and information management system, offering rapid access to high-quality data from both published and proprietary sources. A trusted toxicity expert system, Vitic contains data implemented by scientists at Lhasa Limited, who continually work on the database with current toxicological knowledge.

Dr, James Willans, Chief Technology Officer at Lhasa Limited, said: "Providing both Vitic and Mirabilis to our members as SaaS is a significant milestone in Lhasa's SaaS journey to ensuring that our best-in-class solutions are instantly available to our members. Idorsia will be able to realise the speed, efficiency and security benefits of Vitic without being concerned with software installation and maintenance."

For more information on how Lhasa Software as a Service can streamline your processes, please contact info@lhasalimited.org or call +44-113-394-6020.

About Lhasa Limited

Lhasa Limited was founded in 1983 as a not-for-profit organisation and educational charity to promote the use of computer-aided reasoning in chemistry and the life sciences. It facilitates collaborative data sharing projects with its members in the pharmaceutical and other life science industries.

Lhasa is a pioneer in the production of expert, knowledge-based systems for forward thinking scientists, and continues to draw on its 35 plus years of experience in knowledge development to create user-friendly, state-of-the-art in silico prediction and database systems for use in metabolism, toxicology and related areas of science.