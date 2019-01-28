The São Pedro solar complex is in Bom Jesus da Lapa, Bahia state. The plant, awarded a 20-year PPA in Brazil's 2015 renewable energy auction, was installed with Jinko and Canadian Solar modules. The latter makes modules in São Paulo.Atlas Renewable Energy has announced its 67.1 MW São Pedro solar complex has been officially commissioned. The company said the plant, in Bom Jesus da Lapa in Bahia state, is its first operational project in Brazil. São Pedro was awarded a 20-year PPA in the energy auction held by the Brazilian government in 2015. "The financing of the plant was secured through the ...

