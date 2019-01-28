Nordic Nanovector ASA - Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Nordic Nanovector ASA call for an extraordinary general meeting to be held at Thon Hotel Vika Atrium, Munkedamsveien 45, Oslo on 18 February 2019 at 15:00 CET.

The purpose of the extraordinary general meeting is to vote on:

- The Board of Directors proposal for a repair offering as announced on 25 February 2019.

- The election of a new chairman of the Board of Directors.

The full notice, agenda and appendices are attached. All relevant documents can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

Notice of attendance, in person or by proxy, shall be given no later than 14 February 2019 at 16:00 CET by completing and forwarding a completed attendance form (attached) to Nordea Bank AB (publ), Issuer Services, Postboks 1166 Sentrum, 0107 Oslo, or to nis@nordea.com.

For further information, please contact:

Malene Brondberg,

VP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Cell: +44-7561-431-762

Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

About Nordic Nanovector

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin in core markets. Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/nordic-nanovector/r/nordic-nanovector-asa---notice-of-extraordinary-general-meeting,c2726728

The following files are available for download: