Veoneer's JV Zenuity Gets Approval for Hands-off Self-driving Tests on Public Roads in Sweden

STOCKHOLM, Jan.28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Veoneer, Inc.'s (NYSE: VNE) (SSE: VNE SDB) joint-venture for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving software, Zenuity, gets approval for self-driving tests on public roads in Sweden.

Transportstyrelsen, the Swedish Transport Agency, has approved that Zenuity, the joint venture between Veoneer and Volvo Cars, to do tests with self-driving cars on Swedish highways. The tests will be done by trained drivers, with their hands off the steering wheel at a maximum speed of 80 km/hour.

The routes that have been approved are E4 between Stockholm and Malmö, road 40 between Jönköping and Gothenburg, and E6 between Gothenburg and Malmö.

"The approval to do real-life tests is essential for gathering important data and test functions. It is a strong proof-point for the progress of Zenuity's self-driving capabilities," says Nishant Batra, Veoneer's Chief Technology Officer.

Veoneer designs and manufactures products and solutions for active safety, autonomous driving, occupant protection and brake control. Our purpose is to create trust in mobility. Veoneer is a new technology company that is building on a heritage of more than 60 years of automotive safety development. Veoneer and its joint-ventures has 8,300 employees in 13 countries. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Veoneer is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and on Nasdaq Stockholm.

