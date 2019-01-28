Visiongain Report Researches Growth Opportunities Within the 5 Million Unit Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Market

LONDON, January 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Market Report 2019-2029

Forecast & Outlook by Charger Type (Private Chargers, Public (Slow Chargers, Fast Chargers)), & by Region Plus Analysis of Leading Companies Developing Charging Stations, Recharging Points & Charging Infrastructure for Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) & Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)

The Private Charger segment dominates the Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) market during the forecast period with the overall market reaching 5 million units in 2019. The revenue of the Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) market will increase significantly during the analysis period between 2019 and 2029. This latest in-depth report on the Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) market describes trends in the market both quantitatively and qualitatively. In recent years, the global Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) market has recorded to have significant market development owing to the supportive government policies and incentives to promote the sale and usage of electric vehicles across the globe. In addition, the increasing environmental issues like ozone depletion, air pollution, etc. coupled with the fluctuating fuel price and depletion of fossil fuels is also propelling the Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) market.

Report highlights

• 100+ quantitative tables, charts, and graphs

• Analysis of Key Players in Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Market

• Liberty Plugins

• Chargemaster PLC

• ClipperCreek

• NRG EVgo

• ChargePoint

• FullCharger

• Elektromotive

• Bosch Automotive Service Solution Inc.

• Circontrol

• Tesla Motors

• Global Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Market Outlook and Analysis from 2019-2029

• Global Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Market by Charger Type projections analysis and potential from 2019-2029

• Global Private Charger forecast 2019-2029

• Global Public Charger forecast 2019-2029

- Global Slow Charger forecast 2019-2029

- Global Fast Charger forecast 2019-2029

• Regional Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Market Forecast from 2019-2029

• US forecast Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market 2019-2029

• Canada forecast Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market 2019-2029

• Mexico forecast Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market 2019-2029

• U.K. Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market forecast 2019-2029

• Germany Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market forecast 2019-2029

• France Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market forecast 2019-2029

• Italy Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market forecast 2019-2029

• Norway Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market forecast 2019-2029

• Netherlands Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market forecast 2019-2029

• Scandinavia Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market forecast 2019-2029

• Spain forecast Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market 2019-2029

• Portugal Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market forecast 2019-2029

• Poland Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market forecast 2019-2029

• Czech Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market forecast 2019-2029

• Slovakia Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of Europe Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market forecast 2019-2029

• China Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market forecast 2019-2029

• India Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market forecast 2019-2029

• Japan Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market forecast 2019-2029

• UAE Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market forecast 2019-2029

• South Africa Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of Middle East Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market forecast 2019-2029

• Brazil Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of Latin America Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market forecast 2019-2029

