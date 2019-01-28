Medtec China 2019 will reach a new high accompanying accelerating development of the medical device industry

SHANGHAI, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The market size for medical devices in China is expected to exceed 600 billion yuan in 2019, with an estimated compound annual growth rate of 16.8%, thus still preserving relatively fast growth momentum. The medical device industry will embrace new development opportunities, stimulated by further population aging and consumption upgrading. To drive forward the vigorous development of the medical industry and meet the huge market demand, Medtec China will initiate a three-day exhibition from September 25 to 27, 2019 in Hall 2 of the Shanghai World EXPO Exhibition & Convention Center for the first time, in which the exhibition is expected to accommodate over 400 high quality suppliers from home and abroad, with products and services covering design, research and development, raw materials, high precision parts, process technology and manufacturing equipment. It is estimated that nearly 25,000 professionals will gather together to participate in this grand industry event.

Leading suppliers settling in 13 exhibit zones

The 2018 edition of Medtec China set up a Regulation Zone for the first time, which was fully appreciated by both visitors and exhibitors. This year, the Regulation Zone will be expanded. In addition to FDA, WuXi AppTec Group, and Kenolletc, the Zone will embrace more well-known enterprises providing medical regulation services from Europe and America to participate.

This year, Medtec China will feature the Life Science & Laboratory Technology Zone and the IVD Zone, catering to the rapid development of the in-vitro diagnosis industry. Another zone is the Mould Technology and Processing Equipment Zone, which will host EG-Medacys Devices, Omni Tech, Tessy Plastics, and SJ Group (HK). The area has attracted the attention of many suppliers.

In addition, medical automation; medical materials and components; contract manufacturing services; testing, metrology and inspection supplies; packaging, sterilization, labeling and cleanrooms; and other traditional exhibition zones are attracting the leading enterprises to stake their presence at Medtec China 2019. These companies include Mikron, Leedon, Eastman, Lubrizol, Branson, Unitak, DuPont, AUSTAR, OGP, China Vision, TA, Trelleborg, and Freudenberg. The recruitment of exhibitors is in progress. Companies interested in exhibiting products can contact Medtec China for more information. Click to view the latest floorplan for 2019.

Tens of thousands of professional buyers from international renowned enterprises gathering at Medtec.

Medtec China 2018 recorded a total of 21,583 visits, and 72% of these visitors attended the exhibition for the first time. These qualified visitors came from 4,643 medical device manufacturers, including enterprises such as Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Abbott, Roche, Siemens, BD, Stryker, Smith & Nephew, GE, Philips, Boston Scientific, Jurmay, Alere, Shimadzu, Omron, MicroPort, TUORen Medical, WEGO Medical, Shinva, Lepu Medical, Yuwell, Yinyi Biological, BGI, Autobio and Medcaptain.

The 2018 Medtec China Exhibition Professional Audience Sample Analysis Report will be officially released today. The report is compiled based on medical device products which are of high interest to professional audiences at Medtec China 2018, covering information such as company name and visitor title. The report is available for the public for a limited time. Please download and view it as soon as possible.

The 15th Medtec China exhibition will be held at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center from September 25 to 27, 2019. More highlights: 15th Anniversary Celebration and Opening Ceremony, Business Match Making Service, 2019 MDiT Forum and Regulations Summit.

To obtain more information, please visit the official website of Medtec China at www.medtecchina.com.

Exhibits, visits and media cooperation, please contact:

Carina LI

Tel: +86-10-5730-6163

E-mail: carina.li@ubm.com

Medtec China Organizing Committee

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/814050/MEDTEC_2018.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/814052/MEDTEC_exhibitors.jpg