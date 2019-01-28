Parallax Health Sciences, Inc.: Parallax Integrates its Connected Health Platform into EZ Waiting Room App, Gains Access to 330,000 Physicians

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2019 / Parallax Health Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PRLX) ("Parallax" or the "Company"), an outcomes-driven connected healthcare company, announces an agreement whereby its wholly-owned subsidiary Parallax Communications, Inc. ("PCOM") will integrate its connected health platform into EZ Waiting Room's app. The free EZ Waiting Room app offers entertainment and educational content to patients in more than 175,000 physician waiting rooms and retail pharmacies. More than 330,000 doctors in the EZ Waiting Room network will be able to direct patients to monitor their treatments through the PCOM connected health platform.

"EZ Waiting Room has relationships with a large and growing network of healthcare providers, and the integration of our platform into their app offers a precise mechanism for physicians to engage with their patients through our remote patient monitoring and outcomes optimization platforms," said Paul Arena, Chief Executive Officer of Parallax Health Sciences, Inc. "EZ Waiting Room provides patients with hygienic, high-quality entertainment and educational programming, and we are delighted to enter into this agreement with them."

The partnership will generate revenue from patient subscriptions to Parallax's connected health platforms that originate through digital, mobile, physical and physician recommendations during point and moment of care. Working together, Parallax and EZ Waiting Room will offer healthcare providers the ability to incorporate a digital mobile connection with their patients to monitor treatment compliance and evaluate treatment effectiveness.

"The decision to partner with Parallax was simple because the future of healthcare is creating meaningful connections between physicians and patients outside the office visit," says Edward Young, Chief Executive Officer of EZ Waiting Room, LLC. "Their PCOM app builds upon our work upgrading the patient experience in the waiting room, extending the connection between doctors and patients outside of the traditional setting."

Over the past decade, EZ Waiting Room and its affiliate partners have developed a secure network of more than 175,000 physician offices and retail pharmacies that allows healthcare providers to promote visibility for the medical products they use in their practices. EZ waiting room has created educational campaigns that improve outcomes by connecting patients to reliable healthcare products recommended by their physicians.

The RUSH Act, a bill introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives in July 2018, provides reimbursement to physicians of approximately $90 per Medicare patient for providing initial telehealth and monitoring services and reimbursement of $42 per Medicare patient per month for reviewing the patient data. Passage of the bill would provide these services for all the roughly 60 million Americans covered by Medicare.

About EZ Waiting Room

EZ Waiting Room LLC (EZWR), a NJIT Health IT Connections company, provides a platform for health care providers to deliver premium entertainment and quality healthcare information to their patients. Utilizing mobile technologies to facilitate the delivery of quality information, EZWR seeks to improve the healthcare experience and its outcomes. For more information, please visit www.ezwaitingroom.com

About Parallax Health Sciences

Parallax Health Sciences is an advanced technology, outcome-driven telehealth company that allows for cost-effective remote diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of patients through proprietary platforms of integrated products and services. The Company's interoperable novel applications provide patients point-of-care testing and monitoring with information communicated via internet-based mobile phone applications that are agnostic as to operating system and are built on highly sophisticated data analytics. Information is retrieved real-time by physicians who are monitoring patients with chronic diseases or through biometric feedback for health-related behavior modification, and is automated for integration into electronic health records. The Company's products and offerings capitalize on the digital transformation in healthcare for improved patient compliance, diagnosis and treatment, and support healthcare system cost savings and efficiencies. For more information, please visit www.parallaxcare.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our Form 10-K and other reports filed with the SEC. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

